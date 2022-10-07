OLEAN — Phil Vecchio couldn’t have asked for much more balance.
His Olean High School football team continued its 2-2-2 stretch of wins and losses Friday night at Bradner Stadium with an emphatic 34-7 victory over Lake Shore (1-6).
The Huskies, now 4-2, are fourth in Section 6 Class B-2 and would be in the playoffs if the regular season ended now, but next Thursday OHS travels to undefeated Maryvale (4-0).
Olean’s season began with consecutive wins over East Aurora-Holland and Dunkirk, followed by losses to Albion and Cassadaga Valley-Falconer-Maple Grove and now victories over Cheektowaga and Lake Shore.
And this was a team effort for the Huskies as senior wide receiver/defensive back Cade Anastasia intercepted three passes, one a pick six, and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Mest, who also had an 18-yard TD connection with Thomas Bates.
But the biggest noise was made by senior running back Memphis App who scored on a 54-yard run then put the Huskies in charge by returning the second-half kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.
AS VECCHIO noted, ‘“Our defense was on the field for a long time (in the first half and Olean up only 14-0 at intermission). Obviously the kick return to start the second half was a huge play for us, our defense played really well again tonight plus we played well enough offensively to get some separation.”
He admitted the contributions of Anastasia, App and Mest, who combined for five touchdowns — three on offense and one each on defense and special teams — was key.
“It’s great when teams can’t focus on one guy,” he said. “The more contributions the better and the big plays certainly helped us tonight.”
Anastasia now has six interceptions, one more than last season, five of them in the last two games, three of those pick sixes, giving him seven touchdowns on the season.
“He’s a great player, a great kid, a team leader and he does his job,” Vecchio said. “You don’t have to worry about him talking (trash) to the other team. He works hard, he knows the offense and defense inside out and gets people in the right position on defense. He’s certainly got a nose for the ball and we’re lucky to have him.”
Of the win, Vecchio concluded, “Tonight should give us more confidence. I don’t think we played great but we were still able to win by 27 and now our focus can go on Maryvale which is a huge game for us.”