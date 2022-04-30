OLEAN — After watching his team top Salamanca, 5-0, a night earlier, Olean boys tennis coach Ben Wright thought an opportunity might be in order.
His veteran players agreed.
And so it was that he inserted three young, first-year players into the lineup. And they made the most of that chance. Preston Conner teamed with regular Ethan Peace for a win at No. 1 doubles and freshmen Evan Snyder and Levi Otero collected a win at No. 2 doubles, both in straight sets, to help the Huskies to another 5-0 triumph over the Warriors in a CCAA match Friday at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Isaac Moses, Alex Blehar and Cavan Boutillette earned victories at their typical singles spots for the Huskies, though Salamanca’s Kendall Valvo made it a competitive match (7-6, (7-3), 6-0) at No. 2 singles.
“I talked to (our regular) doubles teams on the bus (Thursday night) knowing we were paying them again today, and they were totally for giving up their spots for some new guys to get in,” Wright said. “It’s their first year on the team and they’re playing well. I felt like they deserved to get a varsity match under their belt — one, for their development, but two, because of the effort they’ve been putting in.
Shout to my top three guys for giving up their spot.”
BOYS TENNIS
Allegany-Limestone 3, Falconer
ALLEGANY — Jack Conroy and Tyler Griffin won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and Allegany-Limestone secured the win with a forfeit win at No. 2 singles.
The Gators remained unbeaten at 4-0 while Falconer fell to 2-5.
GV/Belfast 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
CUBA — Trevor Clark got by Ethan Cole in a competitive second singles (7-5, 6-2) and James Frawley also won to key GV/Belfast (2-0).
Nate Cole earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles for Cuba-Rushford (0-5).
BOYS GOLF
Fredonia 29.5, Olean 25.5
Olean 40, Dunkirk 15
OLEAN — Olean’s Kamdyn McClain earned medalist honors with a 7-over par 42, but Olean ultimately settled for a split.
Ryan Kelly led three golfers at 45 or lower with a 44 for Fredonia (4-0, 3-0).
Elliott Wilber, Talan Stitt and Cameron Bartman all shot 49 for the Huskies (6-3, 5-3).
Wellsville 34, Bolivar-Richburg 21
BOLIVAR — Mason Parks carded a 52 to earn medalist honors and lead Wellsville (4-1) at Bolivar Golf Course.
Parker Worth had a 61 for Bolivar-Richburg.
GIRLS GOLF
Fredonia 35, Olean 20
OLEAN — Fredonia’s Julie Spacciapolli and Olean’s Sophie Bartman both shot a 52 to share medalist honors at Bartlett Country Club.
Fredonia won the team scoring to move to 2-0 while the Huskies, with just three players, fell to 0-5.
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 3, Falconer 2
Singles: M. Marais (AL) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Conroy (AL) 6-1, 6-2 Gonzales; Griffin (AL) 6-3, 6-1 Holmberg
Doubles: Erickson/Riel (F) 6-3, 6-0 Volz/Giannicchi; Hannon/Jones (F) Dedrick/McAfee
AT OLEAN
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
Singles: Moses (O) 6-0, 6-1 Matteson; Blehar (O) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 Valvo; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 Spring
Doubles: Ethan Peace/Preston Conner (O) 6-0, 6-0 Redeye-Desposito/Ingersoll; Evan Snyder/Levi Otero (O) 6-3, 6-0 Wiltse/Cotter
AT CUBA
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
Singles: N. Cole (CR) 6-0, 6-0 Marro; Clark (GV) 7-2, 6-5 E. Cole; Frawley (GV) 6-0, 6-1 Findlay
Doubles: Kenyon/Cartright (GV 6-0, 6-1 forfeit
BOYS GOLF
Fredonia: Kelly 44, Hoffman 45, Kawski 45, Abbey 49, Truby 57
Dunkirk: Keppell 64, Szaszorek 66, Southerland 70
Olean: McClain 42, Wilber 49, Stitt 49, Bartman 49, Lyons 53
AT OLEAN
Fredonia: Spacciapolli 52, Marshall 58, Hoffman 59, Cerri 64, Jordan 66
Olean: Bartman 52, Crawford 61, Minges 68
AT BOLIVAR GC
Wellsville: Parks 52, Jordan 54, Dye 59, Day 64, Boussa 75
Bolivar-Richburg: Worth 61, Maddox Day 65, Robinson 68, Greeson 69, Donoghue 73