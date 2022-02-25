Despite an uneven end to the regular season, the Salamanca boys basketball team finds itself in a strong position heading into the playoffs.
The Warriors received a No. 4 seed in the Section 6 Class C bracket, which awarded them a bye to tonight’s quarterfinals, where they will play a home game for the chance to advance to Jamestown Community College for the semifinals.
Salamanca finished the regular season at 13-7. The Warriors lost five of their seven games before ending on a positive note, an 81-19 non-league win over Ellicottville on Friday that marked the first time Salamanca had its full lineup of players available since mid-January. Even with the late season issues, the Warriors’ strong start to the season still earned themselves a playoff home game.
“To be honest, we don’t spend a lot of time worrying about where we’re going to fall,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “Our goal from the outset of the season is to win a sectional championship and in order to do that, you’ve got to beat any team that falls in your classification. There are some good teams in Class C, we’re confident that we’re one of those good teams, and our goal is to try to make sure that we’re playing as well as we can getting into the playoffs. We’re happy that we do get a home playoff game, our players deserve that, our fans deserve that and our main concern is just trying to do everything that we can to prepare ourselves for whoever it is that we wind up playing.”
LUCUS Brown leads the Warriors at 20.4 points per game while Harley Hoag (13.8) and Andy Herrick (13.0) both picked up their averages with Brown sidelined in recent weeks.
Getting his full team back before the postseason after a variety of issues, from injuries to COVID protocols and player discipline, Bennett thinks it’s not enough to recapture the team’s early-season form. With bench players seeing extended playing time amid starters’ absences, Bennett hopes the experience will pay off now with everyone back.
“My hope is that we’re much better than where we were,” he said “I think that when we went through the issues that we had and we were hit from every angle … I was proud of the effort of our guys. That stretch of the season, we didn’t have a ton of practices to begin with because we had to backlog games with COVID, and then when we were playing or practicing, we were very rarely at full strength. I thought we had a number of guys step up and increase their roles from where we were before everything hit us.”
While Salamanca’s record suffered, it still played mostly competitive games, including three-point losses to Southwestern and Allegany-Limestone and a two-point loss to Olean.
“I don’t want to discredit any of the guys that played through that, because I thought they played really well,” Bennett said. “My challenge to them coming out of what we went through was now they have to maintain those roles that they played at when they were asked to do more. If they can maintain those higher roles in addition to getting everybody back, I think we have the chance to be a formidable team.”
Salamanca’s path to possible sectional glory could involve a rubber match with rival Randolph. At 19-1, the Cardinals received the top seed in Class C. Randolph has four players averaging 10 or more points this season, led by Drew Hind at 16.3 points. Their only loss came Dec. 28 against Salamanca, but Randolph took the rematch on Jan. 15. If both Randolph and Salamanca win on Friday, they would play in a semifinal Monday night at JCC. But first, both need to avoid a quarterfinal upset.
Salamanca is set to play No. 5 Portville tonight. It’s a rematch of a Dec. 18 first-round game from the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament (formerly known as the Cattaraugus County IAABO Tournament), when Salamanca won 76-49.
— Courtesy of its perfect league record (10-0 in CCAA West I), Olean earned a strong seeding in Class B1. The Huskies have the No. 2 seed — behind only No. 1 Lackawanna (16-4, 12-0 ECIC Div. IV) — earning a bye to the quarterfinals. Olean, which has made the sectional championship 13 times in the last 15 seasons (including 12 victories), will look to get back on top in its section after falling to Bennett in last year’s B2 final.
The Huskies have three guards with double-digit scoring averages this season, led by junior Jack DeRose’s 15.45 points per game. DeRose had a 40-point outburst on Feb. 14, including a school record-tying 10 3-pointers against Wellsville. Seniors Zion James (14 points) and Kamdyn McClain (12.5) bring the team’s backcourt leadership, with three years of varsity experience.
Olean had a busy February, playing nine games through Feb. 19, when a 76-44 loss to Clarence snapped Olean’s eight-game win streak in the regular season finale. Both of Olean’s losses this year were to Class AA schools, Clarence and Hilton.
“Overall, I think we played really well, that we are definitely battle-tested,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Because of rescheduling and things like that, we played a ton of games down the stretch. I know the guys were tired but I also think hopefully that has helped make us playoff ready.
“I think it was good, because we went through that, we played so many games in such a short period of time, to get a little bit of a breather, so not having to play until the quarters helped us out and I think this week has been really good for us to get back on the floor and have a chance to talk about what we learned over that stretch.”
Olean (18-2) plays host to No. 7 East Aurora (10-11) at noon on Saturday. Olean and East Aurora had three common opponents: Pioneer, Fredonia and Dunkirk. Olean beat all three, including sweeps of Fredonia and Dunkirk in league play, while EA went 1-2 against the three.
“This year especially, it seems to me like you can’t really judge anybody by their record,” Kolasinski said. “I think East Aurora fits that mold. They don’t have the greatest record but I think they’re playing some pretty good basketball right now and they are scoring a lot of points recently.
“The things that we’re trying to focus on are handling their pressure; they’re going to play a style actually very similar to us where we expect them to try and press us whenever they can and we have have to be able to handle that, and on the flip side, if we don’t come ready to play defensively, they’ve shown that they’re able to shoot it from the outside. They’ve really been putting up a lot of points lately, so we have to be concerned about that.”