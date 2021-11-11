LIVERPOOL — A stellar run of postseason play came to an end Wednesday night for the Olean High girls volleyball team, concluding with a loss to Section 3’s Marcellus in a New York State Class B subregional.
Olean challenged Marcellus in each set, and had a couple of late leads, but fell in a sweep 26-24, 25-16, 25-23.
Senior outside hitter Adele Dwaileebe led the Huskies with nine kills and eight digs. Senior libero Makenna Pancio marked a team-high 29 digs and senior opposite hitter Kiley Anastasia had four kills, four digs and an ace.
Junior middle blockers Michelle Droney and Leah Williams both had five kills and one block each. Junior setter Logan Baer made 24 assists to pace the offense.
“We didn’t start off as strong as we had in our matches through the playoffs,” Olean coach Carrie Peters noted. “We seemed a little timid and a little worried, so it was really hard for us to find a groove in the first set. And we were doing things, but we just weren’t doing those things with the same — I guess you would say — magic that we were doing them with in the other sets. Still you could tell even though we were finding success and we were keeping the set close, we just weren’t working that magic. So the kids were pushing, we made some unfortunate service errors and some unfortunate errors on defense, things that we should have been able to pick up in that first set.”
THE SECOND set got away from Olean more quickly, but Olean was back to playing at a high level in the third. Unfortunately for the Huskies, so was Marcellus.
“The third set, my team was there, the magic was flowing, but on the same side, Marcellus had picked up their gameplay too,” Peters said. “They may have had some nerves going into this match as well, but the team that I was watching in set three, their defense, I’ve not seen a team play as good of defense as that group did in set three against us. We were hitting the spots that we knew were going to be open, we talked about what we’d seen in sets one and two, the girls were executing, we just weren’t getting the ball down. They were hustling so well, so it was a neck and neck battle.
“I was very proud of how the girls played, we’re playing an undefeated team, so I felt really good. Kiley Anastasia, she had a phenomenal game, Michelle Droney was phenomenal at the net, Leah Williams was phenomenal at the net. They were really trying to put the ball where we needed it to be but Marcellus’ defense was just on their game. They were great.”
OHS ENDS the season at 11-10. Marcellus improved to 14-0 and advanced to the Far West Regional hosted by Section 5.
Olean went 7-9 in the regular season, including 5-9 in the CCAA West division, but rattled off four playoff wins to win the Section 6 Class B1 championship, then the Class B crossover match to earn the Huskies’ second trip to subregionals in three years.
The Huskies started to find success when adjustments became more natural to them, taking less time to think during play.
“With volleyball, there are so many different circumstances where your defense has to adjust, your offense has to adjust and I think the girls just started feeling the adjustments,” Peters said. “They weren’t like, ‘I’m in this spot, I need to take two steps back, that’s what coach tells me,’ it wasn’t that robotic, there’s a specific formula and if it doesn’t come in this area, then it’s not my ball. They stopped playing like that. They just started feeling each other on the court and if the set was inside, we adjusted to an inside set, if the set went past the antenna, we adjusted to that outside set and we were picking more balls up.”
Peters pointed to the Huskies’ Volleybash Tournament, where they lost to Chautauqua Lake but got some words of encouragement from longtime CL coach Joanne Meadows. Hearing praise from coaches like Meadows and Portville’s Kelly Unverdorben goes a long way, Peters said.
“I think sometimes we as adults forget sometimes how much our words mean to these kids,” Peters said. “They just started thinking, it’s a game of thinking and it’s a game of seeing what’s open and understanding where you’re at on the court and who’s next to you and in front of you. They did that and they didn’t get down on themselves, they stayed positive with each other. The body language on the court was positive in the playoffs. “