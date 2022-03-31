BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, has announced the fifth group of 10 players to participate in the game.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s fifth group of players adds five to each roster, bringing to 50 the number of acceptances, 25 to each team, with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members.
The latest additions to the New York roster are Olean High’s Jamison Pittman, Portville’s Brandon Cornelius, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Lucas Marsh and Caleb Ploetz and Southwestern’s Aiden Kennedy.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Smethport’s Alex Ognen, Port Allegany’s Chase Weimer, Coudersport’s Kaden Blanair, Elk County Catholic’s Dominic Zambanini and Sheffield’s Tony Richards.
PITTMAN was a 6-foot, 160-pound running back/linebacker who was tabbed Section 6 Class B South Defensive Player of the Year. The four-year letterman was also Olean’s MVP and earned the Kevin Whitehead Memorial Award. He will attend either Alfred or Hilbert, where he will study graphic design and play football.
Pittman sees it as “an honor and personal achievement to play in the Big 30 Game.”
Cornelius was a 5-foot-9, 135-pound wide receiver/defensive back who was a Section 6 Class C All-Star. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I want to play in the Big 30 Game to compare my talents to other athletes in the area.”
His favorite moment playing in football was “starting in a varsity playoff game as a freshman and forcing a fumble.”
Marsh was a 5-foot-11, 160-pound quarterback-cornerback, who was a Big 30 All-Star at quarterback, a second-team all-state defender and was a Buffalo News honorable mention all-star and a first-team Jamestown Post-Journal All-Star as QB. He has yet to choose a college but will play baseball,
He said, “A dream of mine since I was a young kid was to play in the Big 30 Game.”
His favorite memory playing football was “winning the Section 6 Class D title.”
Ploetz was a 6-foot-2, 210-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who was a Section 6 Class D All-Star on defense and earned the Big 5 Character-Athlete Award.
Kennedy was a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback/safety who was first-team All-Western New York and first-team All-State in Class C. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Pace University and major in sports management and play football.
He said, “I have wanted to play in the Big 30 Game ever since my brother played in it.” His favorite football moments were “our state playoff run and our sectional championship in 2019.”
OGNEN was a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver/cornerback who was a District 9 Small School-North All-Star in football as a senior. He was also the 2020 Ted Vesper Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in basketball, a North Tier All-Star in baseball and an all-star in golf, as well.
He will attend Penn State-DuBois, major in physical therapy and play baseball.
His favorite football memory was “beating Curwensville at home in a playoff game.”
Weimer was a 5-foot-8, 130-pound wide receiver/cornerback. A four-year wrestler, he was a regional qualifier each year and was also a letterwinner in track. A member of the National Honor Society, he has yet to choose a college but will major in physical therapy.
His favorite football memory was “winning a playoff game against Keystone.”
Blanair was a 5-foot-9, 220-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was Coudy’s Lineman of the Year as a senior and Most Improved Player as a sophomore.
A member of the National Honor Society and his class valedictorian, he will attend steamfitter’s school.
His favorite football memory was “being the waterboy when I was out with an injury.”
Zambanini was a 6-foot, 220-pound two-way tackle who was a three-time letterwinner in both football and baseball.
He hasn’t chosen a college but will major in accounting. His best memory playing football was “playing my best game ever after my grandma’s passing during my junior year.”
Richards was a 6-foot-1, 190-pound two-way end who was both a football and basketball captain and won the leadership award in football. A member of the National Honor Society, when he chooses a college he will major in history and education and hopes to play basketball and football.