LAKEWOOD — Two from Olean High won a match before seeing their stay come to an end at the CCAA singles tennis tournament on Thursday.
Alex Linderman and Evan Snyder both won their opening-round contests in convincing fashion before falling in the Round of 16 at the Lakewood YMCA. Linderman topped Cassadaga Valley’s Jacob Ansell, 8-2, and Snyder, in his first match of the spring after previously serving as an Olean reserve, topped Panama’s top player, Evelyn Montagna, 8-0.
In the second round, Linderman fell to one of the event’s top seeds, Thinus Marais, of Allegany-Limestone, 8-0. Snyder bowed to Fredonia’s Neil Cosico, 8-0.
Marais, the A-L star, is one of four left standing after earning a first-round bye and then topping Linderman and Falconer’s Josh Erickson, 6-0, 6-0. He’ll return to the Lakewood Y for the semifinals and finals next Wednesday. All four semi-finalists have secured a spot at the Section 6 championships.
Snyder earned the opportunity in an effort to bump the field from 21 players to 22, his coach, Ben Wright, said.
“We wanted to keep it even,” Wright said. “Evan was supposed to play Salamanca on Monday, but they only brought two players, so he couldn’t. I thought it was only fair to bring him today and give him a shot. He played incredible; his serves were great, forehand, backhand. And even against (Corsico), he held his own.”
Of Linderman’s effort, Wright added: “He played really well the first match, and he held his own against Thinus. He knew going in he had a tough draw, but at the same time, he was excited to get the chance to play him before he graduates. Win or lose, he was happy to get out there and see that kind of competition.”
BOYS TENNIS
BOYS GOLF
WEDNESDAY
SALAMANCA — Ashton Clark-Sanford carded a 3-over par 38 to earn medalist honors for Salamanca, but Allegany-Limestone earned the team sweep.
Ryan Lechner shot a 40 for the Gators (8-3, 4-3), which edged the Warriors (1-6, 1-3) by a point in a tight battle at Elkdale Country Club.
Ari Riling led Franklinville (2-7, 1-5) with a 49.
AT ELKDALE CC
Allegany 28, Salamanca 27
Salamanca 30.5, Franklinville 24.5
Allegany 36, Franklinville 19
Allegany-Limestone: Lechner 40, Hilmey 46, Brairton 47, Filjones 52, Peterson 54
Franklinville: Riling 49, Herman 50, Hatch 55, Li 55, Payne 60
Salamanca: Clark-Sanford 38, Gillman 46, Krantz 46, Taylor 60, Schnauffer 66
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS
Cuba-Rushford 218, Bolivar-Richburg 277
Cuba-Rushford: Saulter 49, Bell 53, Fries 56, Shaffer 60
Bolivar-Richburg: Sibble 57, Cox 64, Easton 66
AT WELLSVILLE CC
Genesee Valley/Belfast 217, Wellsville 230
GV/Belfast: Weaver 53, Hemphill 54, Borden 55, Hill 55, Grantier 59
Wellsville: Bailey 41, Root 62, Kaye 62, Shoughrue 65, Brogan 66
AT BOLIVAR GC
Franklinville 30, Portville 25
Franklinville: Riling 39, Herman 45, Manzo 47, Li 54, Hatch 56
Portville: Reynolds 47, Steighner 50, Vena 51, Stives 53, Randolph 54
AT HOUGHTON
Fillmore 5, Houghton 0
Singles: Schilke (F) 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 Hilshire; Sisson (F) 6-2, 6-1 Winkens; Wolfer (F) 6-0, 6-0 Valentin
Doubles: Derck/Boon (F) 6-2, 6-2 Adenuga/Qi; Decker/Knapp (F) forfeit