Paul Ksionzyk, a former Olean high athlete and longtime coach and administrator, has been selected to the Section 6 Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Longtime Olean High School track and field coach Paul Ksionzyk earned a prestigious honor in retirement this week, as one of 12 individuals announced as part of the Section 6 Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Ksionzyk, a 1972 Olean High graduate and a mainstay in the Huskies’ track program, is part of Section 6’s eighth annual hall of fame induction class.

