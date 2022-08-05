Longtime Olean High School track and field coach Paul Ksionzyk earned a prestigious honor in retirement this week, as one of 12 individuals announced as part of the Section 6 Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
Ksionzyk, a 1972 Olean High graduate and a mainstay in the Huskies’ track program, is part of Section 6’s eighth annual hall of fame induction class.
Ksionzyk retired as Olean boys track coach in 2018, following 38 years in the sport. He retired from teaching five years before then, but stayed on as a coach and remains a volunteer helping the Huskies in recent years.
According to a Section 6 press release, its hall of fame “was established to honor and recognize those, within its organization, who excelled in their roles as athletes, administrators, coaches, officials, or contributors who have provided meritorious service.”
Ksionzyk is the third Olean coach to receive such recognition following Martha Altmire in 2015 and Jeff Anastasia in 2016.
The Class of 2022 induction ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Columns Banquets at 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY 14059. A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow, then the induction ceremony. Reservations are $35 per person or $25 for children ages 4-12 and are due by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Reservations are first-come, first-served and can be made online at https://gofan.co/app/events/635055?schoolId=NYSHSAAVI.
The full list of 2022 Section 6 Hall of Fame inductees: Bob Barlette (athlete, Dunkirk), Patricia Boggan (administrator/contributor, Iroquois/Section 6), Cynthia Bullis (administrator/contributor, North Tonawanda/Section 6), Chip Case (athlete, Lockport), Lou Corriere (posthumous, athlete, Lockport), Paul Ksionzyk (coach, Olean), Fred Marcheson (coach, Iroquois), Tom Priester (contributor/coach, Southwestern), Randy Smith (athlete, Lockport), Walter Thimm Thurnau (coach, Southwestern), Rick Wargala (coach, Depew), Dr. Michael S. Wendt (administrator/contributor, Wilson/Section 6).