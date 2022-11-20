WEBSTER — Megan Jackson closed out her high school swimming career with two trips to the state championship podium on Saturday.
Jackson, a senior from Franklinville who swims for the Olean High program, finished third and fifth in her top two events to conclude the two-day NYSPHSAA Championships at the Webster Aquatic Center.
Jackson finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle final with a time of :23.81 after a preliminary time of :23.92 put her fourth. She also took third in the 100-yard freestyle, timing in at :52.05. Her preliminary time of :52.35 was tied for fourth.
“We're really happy, at least I'm really happy with the way that she swam, especially today,” Olean head coach Dan Brown said after Saturday’s finals. “She definitely looked looser, more confident and was more aggressive and she put it out there on the line and I think when you're going against the state, basically, right now there's no class at the state level, it's everybody swimming against everybody. The girls that got ahead of her, I believe all of them were Class A.
“So she did a fantastic job. She wouldn't tell us that because she wanted to have her best times, she's driven like that. But putting it into perspective, where she was last year and where she is, this was a huge jump and I couldn't be more proud of what she was able to do this year.”
The Big 30 had just one other state qualifying competing this weekend. Allegany-Limestone senior Michaella Rhodes competed in Friday’s state championship diving competition. Rhodes’ score of 194.30 in prelims put her 30th in the state.
— OHS assistant coach Ben Wright credited Jackson for stepping into the team’s leadership role after the graduation of former Olean star Alexis Trietley last year.
“Last year she was kind of in Alexis' shadows and really took a grasp on everything that Alexis was doing and her being usually, if not always, the best swimmer in her events in every meet that she's had this year, I think she kind of took on that dominant role of being that top swimmer every time she went into a race,” Wright said. “I think being that powerhouse that she is and having the determination to win every time she goes off that block really helped motivate her and make her learn her technique a little bit better and just become stronger in the water.”
Brown added, “Megan's a worker. She is not afraid to put in the work. She realizes that you have to put in the work to really get the results. She figured that out last year and she just really blossomed and grew into that leadership role this year and did a phenomenal job.”
Jackson’s swimming success, coming from a small school like Franklinville to the state championship and a college career ahead at Niagara University, shows just what is possible, Brown said.
“Megan swims for us in Olean, but she's a hometown girl from Franklinville and I think it shows that you can be from a small little town of Franklinville and come up through their aquatics program and then join varsity and have an elite level of success at the state level,” Brown noted. “What does it take? It takes commitment, it takes focus and hard work, dedication. And she has that. And I think that's true for anybody at that level. Very few swimmers, very few athletes, make it to that upper level without that drive.”
Wright put the state meet in perspective, as more than 14,000 girls competed in high school swimming this year but only 430 earned state qualification either through qualifying times or winning their section.
“That says a lot when there's only 400 out of the 14,000 people,” Wright said. “It's a very elite group of kids that have that drive and the willpower to make it there and become as good as they are. There were just some fantastic swims by so many swimmers today and yesterday.”