A pair of Big 30 players earned top honors and Portville nabbed most of its league’s major awards as the two local CCAA softball divisions announced their postseason accolades this week.
JoJo Gibbons, of Olean High, was named the CCAA I West Player of the Year.
She was one of three Huskies to earn First Team All-League honors, alongside Kiley Anastasia and Makenna Pancio. That trio, all juniors, led Olean to an 8-7 record and into the Section 6 Class B-1 semifinals, where it dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to eventual champion Lake Shore. Olean’s Emma Edwards was tapped to the Second Team. Ashley Gotowka, of Dunkirk, was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year.
For Portville, senior catcher Mia Hlasnick was tabbed the Player of the Year in CCAA I East while classmate Brooke DeYoe earned Co-Pitcher of the Year honors and seventh-year boss Bill Torrey was named the Coach of the Year.
Hlasnick and DeYoe highlighted a group of six First Team All-League selections from Portville, joining Faith Capito, Felecia Capito, Mallory Welty and Teagan Kosinski. Behind that group, the Panthers won the regular season league title with a perfect 12-0 record, finished a glittering 16-2 overall and reached the Section 6 Class C championship game, where they fell to Falconer, 13-3.
DeYoe shared Pitcher of the Year honors with Ellicottville’s Courtney Sexton, who guided the Eagles to a 12-4 mark and a spot in the Class C playoffs. Sexton was joined on the First Team by fellow Eagles Allison Rowland, Jocelyn Wyatt and Jenna Hadley. Also making the First Team from the Big 30 were: Lexi Mikowicz and Alex Minnekine (both Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Emma Brown (Salamanca), Lauren Frascella (West Valley) and Megan Jackson (Franklinville).
West Valley won the Team Sportsmanship Award in CCAA I East.