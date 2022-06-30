OLEAN — She’d quietly planted the seed five years earlier.
JoJo Gibbons had always gravitated toward softball, first taking it up as an 8-year-old with the 12U Olean Synergy team and later developing a genuine love for it with her 10U Wellsville Diamond Dawgs team.
At the onset of high school, however, she realized she wanted more than just the merry memories that come with a standout scholastic career. She wanted to be great. She wanted to play at the highest collegiate level. That’s when she made one of her most difficult decisions to date.
“I was probably about 14, and I was like, ‘OK, this is something I really want to get good at,’” the recent Olean High graduate recalled. “That’s when I decided to leave the hometown team and try a bigger organization.”
That’s when she made the jump to one of the top travel organizations in Buffalo, Chuck Righetti’s 16U New York Inferno program. And that, almost certainly, was what put Gibbons on the path to this point, to staking her claim as the top player in the Southern Tier and reaching the goal she’d previously set.
Back in the fall, Gibbons signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Division I Niagara. Seven months later, she secured her second-straight CCAA West I Player of the Year honor after helping Olean to the Section 6 Class B-1 title game. And pretty soon, she’ll head up to Lewiston to begin her next challenge, with the hopes of remaining at the position she was seemingly born to play: catcher.
And, by all accounts, each of those accomplishments has been earned.
“Yeah, just because of her work ethic,” Olean varsity coach Steve Anastasia said. “She’s one of those girls that’s just softball, softball, softball all the time. I know her dad takes her down to hit every night. She travels up to Buffalo to get catching lessons, and her travel team’s up there …
“I know her parents have done a lot, travel- and money-wise. She plays all the time, she just loves the game. She just works on her weaknesses, and there’s just no weaknesses anymore.”
TO ACHIEVE those lofty D-I aspirations, of course, Gibbons had to make a deeper commitment.
She knew she had to sacrifice, and she did.
For the last few years, for much of the year, Gibbons has attended practices in Buffalo 2-3 times a week.
In 2021, following the lost COVID campaign, her Inferno team went virtually non-stop, opening the year with a handful of indoor tournaments before hitting the road over the summer, including to showcases in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia. In total, Inferno played 94 games, with 65 being caught by Gibbons, who made just six errors and hit .477 against some of the best teams and pitching in the Northeast. That was in addition to the 15 she played in an abbreviated 2021 with the Huskies
A grind? Sure. But it’s a price Gibbons has been happy to pay given her passion for the sport, and where it’s led her today.
“I just love the game of softball … you can’t take me away from it,” she said. “So just keep working hard, hitting every day. I mean, my favorite thing to do is hit. Last summer, we did 11 tournaments in a row and we were practicing every week (in the offseason).
“That kept my swing up throughout the winter and now my new (travel) coach is actually my catching coach, so she’s been working with me and it’s really developed me to play at that higher level.”
FOR GIBBONS, Niagara checked all the boxes.
An aspiring business and finance major, she “knew that Niagara had a great business school.” She’d attended the Purple Eagles’ softball camp, gotten to know many of the current players, developed a rapport with coach Larry Puzan.
Then, she went on an official tour, “and I absolutely fell in love,” she said. And at that moment, her decision had been made. “Hearing the coach say, ‘we want you on the team,’ I knew it was meant to be,” she added. “I’m so excited to go there.”
Before heading north, though, Gibbons had one final piece of destiny to fulfill: a strong senior high school season.
Check.
Gibbons hit an impressive .596 while earning her second-straight CCAA West I POY honor and garnering both all-Western New York and All-State accolades. She led Olean to a 13-8 record against arguably the toughest schedule in the Big 30. She was named Offensive MVP of the inaugural Exceptional Senior Game in Wellsville.
Summarizing the impact Gibbons, a .near-500 career hitter, had on the Huskies softball program, Anastasia put it thusly: “She’s one of two girls that I’ve had where if it’s a 3-0 count, she was always given the green light just because she’s so disciplined.”
Defensively, Anastasia described her as perhaps the best in Western New York, somebody who made her pitchers better, whom you wouldn’t run on, who routinely came up with extra outs. That was particularly true in Olean’s 8-1 playoff semifinal win over East Aurora, when Gibbons, “picked off one (runner) on her own, picked off another (on a called play) and threw out two others trying to steal.”
“So she made four outs by herself,” Anastasia noted.
And though Olean, for the second time in as many seasons, came up just short in the sectional championship game, dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to Depew, it mattered little.
Gibbons and classmates Kiley Anastasia, Makenna Pancio and Hannah Nelson made an indelible mark on this program, the former two since their freshmen year, when they were CCAA West I all-stars … before seeing that momentum halted by COVID-19 the following spring.
Olean had tremendous senior leadership, Anastasia said, and Gibbons was a part of it. She was a great student and teammate. That’s the kind of player she was with the Huskies, and those are the kinds of characteristics she hopes to bring to Lewiston.
“Being at Olean, it was really an honor to play here,” she said. “I’m happy for our team, we did great. Honestly, moving on now, I’m excited; but it’s also kind of nervous because you’re moving to a new area, a new level. … But I’m more excited than anything.”