ST. BONAVENTURE — The Olean High baseball team played its part in a pair of wild outings with Wellsville, games that ended 11-7 and 13-12 and were decided late, with each squad taking one.
It’s been on either side of games involving a team with 20-plus runs.
On Thursday, it was part of another eyebrow-raising affair, this time suffering one of its toughest losses of the year.
Chase Vogtli went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and the Huskies held an 11-2 lead through three innings, but ultimately lost it in what became a back-and-forth 17-14 setback to Southwestern in a CCAA I matchup at St. Bonaventure’s Handler Park.
The Trojans used a nine-run fourth-inning outburst to tie it, then took leads of 13-11 and 14-12 while Olean scored once in the fifth to make it 13-12 and tied it at 14 with a two-run sixth. Southwestern then plated three runs in its final at-bats and managed to keep the Huskies at bay in the bottom half.
Cal Vogtli was 2-for-5 with two triples and Aaron Vincent finished 3-for-5 for Olean (4-9). Dustin Hendrix went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a triple and Lucas Gilbert was 2-for-5 with a triple for Southwestern.
The big difference: The Huskies issued 15 walks and committed five errors while Gowanda had just two walks and three errors.
“I went from thinking, ‘OK, we’re gonna have a turning point in the season here, we’re up 11-2, you think the game is in hand …,’ Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “But it’s been the same kind of thing. In that fourth inning, we had four errors and a handful of walks. We let them back in it, it was our own undoing.
“We have to stop doing that. We can’t have that many walks and our defense has to be better behind (our pitchers). Four errors in one inning is obviously too much.”
CCAA I
Gowanda 10, Allegany-Limestone 0, 5 innings
GOWANDA — Logan Ruff registered two hits and two RBI and Gowanda plated three runs in three of the first four innings en route to a win.
Carter Capozzi doubled and also drove in two runs for the Panthers (12-1). Cole Herman struck out five while scattering just four hits while tossing all five innings. Gowanda took advantage of nine Allegany-Limestone walks and two errors.
Sean Conroy, Eric Furlong, Gavin Truman and A.J. Riordan all singled for the Gators (7-8, 5-6).
“We just struggled today all the way around,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “That was really the first tough outing that (starting pitcher Caleb) Strade had. He just couldn’t find the zone early.
“But Gowanda’s a good team. When they got those walks and a mistake, they had key hits to take advantage of them. There’s a reason they’re probably gonna be playing for a sectional title with Portville.”
CCAA III
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 12, Randolph 2, 5 innings
CATTARAUGUS — Nate Wolf’s tremendous all-around day guided Cattaraugus-Little Valley to its most convincing win of the year.
Wolf struck out 10 while allowing just one earned run in a complete-game effort and also went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Camden Young had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for the Timberwolves (4-8), who used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from a 4-2 advantage.
Payton Slade went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Elial Bryan posted two hits for Randolph.
Salamanca 15, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Jaxon Ross went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to power Salamanca.
Kruz Coustenis and Corey Holleran both went 2-for-4 with four and two RBI, respectively, while combining for five runs scored for the Warriors (11-5, 10-2), who have won four-straight. Jason McGraw doubled, Zaron Tucker singled and both drove in a run.
Ellicottville was within 4-2 through three innings, but Salamanca rattled off 11 runs over the next two innings to seal it, ultimately taking advantage of six Eagles errors.
Owen Chudy doubled and Gian Nuzzo and Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge had a hit and an RBI for Ellicottville (5-9).
Portville 10, Silver Creek/Forestville 0
SILVER CREEK — Safe to say Portville has found its stride.
And its two stars were again at the forefront of this latest indication.
Luke Petryszak struck out another 16 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout and Michael Cole went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI for the Panthers. Additionally, Ethan Obergfell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Aidan DeFazio tripled and drove in two runs, Drew Langdon (RBI) had two hits and Petryszak drove in a pair.
Up 2-0, Portville (10-1) used a six-run fifth inning to gain some separation. After just getting by SC/Forestville, 3-1, in their season-opener and losing their fourth game of the year, the Panthers have won eight-straight, all in convincing fashion.
“It’s great to take the long bus ride to play a quality team and get either a run, RBI or hit from every position in the batting order,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “Depth of hitting and depth of pitching shine brighter this time of year.”
Joe Villafrance (2 walks, hit) reached base three times for SC/Forestville (9-7).
Franklinville 9, North Collins 8
NORTH COLLINS — Noah Shenk hit a two-run home run and Franklinville rallied from a late 6-2 deficit with a seven-run inning in its final at-bats for a big come-from-behind road win.
Bretton Blecha (2 runs) and Isaac Towne both had two hits and an RBI, with the latter notching a triple. Gannon Callahan posted a two-run triple and scored and Collin Mooney added an RBI triple for the Panthers (5-8, 5-6).
What allowed Franklinville to break through in the seventh?
“I’m not exactly sure,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said. “It just sort of clicked. There was no quit in them. We were down four with three outs to go, we went up and were just able to get to a very good pitcher (Derek Ebersole, 8 Ks in 6 1/3 innings), who’d been throwing well.
“Our hitting was just contagious. We were able to bat around, we had a bunch of clutch hits. I’m really happy for our guys to be able to pull that off against a good team.”
Austin Kerr hit a three-run home run for the Eagles (8-5).