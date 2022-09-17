(Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on Olean native Colby Cummings, who’s now in a management position at the online sportsbook BetRivers, how sports gambling works and its place in today’s society. Today: oddsmaking and the betting basics.)
It’s a phrase one might hear quite regularly in the sports, and sports betting, world:
“Vegas always knows.”
This, of course, is referring to how accurate oddsmakers, historically stemming from Las Vegas, seem to be when setting the betting line for a particular sporting event. (This was the case again Thursday, when those who took the Los Angeles Chargers at plus-3.5 rejoiced when L.A. scored a touchdown with just 1:11 remaining to pull to within 27-24 and make for a backdoor cover).
But how do oddsmakers always seem to be so eerily precise when setting that singular number, in most cases, days before a particular event?
In a recent interview, Olean native Colby Cummings, a 2019 Alfred graduate and now head of an operations team for BetRivers, an online sportsbook, provided some insight into that query. Now, understandably, there was only so much that Cummings, for whom one of his many tasks is oddsmaking, could reveal. But, as one might imagine, there’s a complex process in place for arriving at that number, and it essentially involves two components: the quantitative and the qualitative.
And it begins with the former.
“IT COMES down to numbers,” Cummings said. “What we’re doing is we’re gathering as much data as we possibly can. We want to understand, how many yards does this team throw for? How many yards do they run for? How many pass plays do they call a game, how is their kicking game, what’s their injury history like?
“So we try to understand as many numbers as we can, we’re going to gather them all up, we’re going to put them into an Excel and we’re basically going to come up with an algorithm or a formula that can spit us out a number.”
Cummings’ team views an astonishing 10-15,000 points of data in a given week. It then takes that massive collection, makes a determination on what’s important for that particular game — how big is homefield advantage? — and runs it through hundreds of thousands of simulations, a complicated process even for Cummings.
“As many times as I’ve run a simulation using that algorithm, I couldn’t rewrite it,” he said. “I’m not even sure if I understand it completely. I’d say I’ve got about 85 percent of it down, but it’s a very complicated algorithm … then you’re trying to figure out, what’s the average outcome that we’re seeing? What’s to be expected?”
Say that number favors the Buffalo Bills by 2 1/2 over the Los Angeles Rams.
Well, that’s still only half of the equation. There’s still the qualitative, or human element, side of things.
“THOSE ARE things you can’t really measure, but if you know football, you know football,” Cummings said. “That’s what oddsmakers are for. A computer can do maybe 60, 70, 80 percent of the work, but it can’t do 100 percent; you still need that human eye for it. The eye test is still worth something these days.”
As powerful as those programs are, there are things for which oddsmakers look.
“Is this team in a bad spot? Did they travel from New York City to L.A. and then come back to New York, then they have to go to Miami and play again, and they have to do all that in six days? That might affect a team.
“How much time you’ve had to travel, are you coming off a bye week? Things like that are tough to really put into a number, but you have to adjust for it. So the number from the computer might say that it’s a 2½ point game, but after looking at all the qualitative things, maybe that 2 2/2 isn’t the most accurate number, maybe we bump that down to 1 1/2 or maybe it goes to 3 1/2.”
But even after it’s initially posted a line, the work has only just begun, Cummings said.
Now, his team has to pay attention to the money that’s coming in on both sides of that number. This is also where sportsbooks will keep a keen eye on what they describe as “sharp” bettors. These are bettors that are consistent, win regularly and are adept at finding “bad” numbers. These people may implement their own formulas which indicate a strong knowledge of how to turn a long-term profit.
And that’s when a figure might change.
“IF WE put out a number and we’re seeing it get a lot of one-sided action, we might decide that’s a bad number that we put up,” Cummings said. “We weren’t the most confident we’ve ever been in a number when we put that up, so if everybody’s on one side, we might change it. There might be times we’re seeing a lot of one-sided action, but we’re very confident in our number and we’ll keep it where it’s at.
“We don’t always move on action, especially recreational action. But it’s the sharp action which will get you to move.”
Of those sharp bettors, he added: “If we’re seeing them come in and bet a certain side, well, we need to move on that action, because they know what they’re doing. They’re telling us that our number’s bad. So let’s move our number to a number that makes more sense and is a little bit more profitable for us.”
But the odds are just one part of the betting experience. Here a few more sportsbook basics, per Cummings:
The three main markets:
Spread/handicap: The point total each team has to “cover” in order for it to be a winning bet. Minus-3.5 (a minus indicates the favorite), a team would need to win by more than that number (so, four). Plus-3.5 (a plus indicates the underdog), a team can lose by three and it’s a winner, but if they fall by four, it’s a loser.
Moneyline: Winner straight up; no point spread.
Total: Also called the over/under for the total number of points/goals/runs in a game. Similar to the point spread, if a total is set at 45.5 points, an over would need to be 46-plus to be a winner.
Also:
Juice: Another name for the “vig,” which is the cut or amount charged by a sportsbook for taking a bet. Minus-110; your most common line for a spread or total means you wager $110 to win $100, so the $10 difference is the juice.
Push: No one wins and the bettor gets his wager back. Say the spread is 10 points and the Bills win by 10; that’s a push. If the Bills were -9.5, they’d cover and be a winning bet, if it were -10.5 they didn’t cover and it’d be a losing bet.
Parlay: Taking multiple wagers and combining them into one bet where each leg has to win for it to be a winning bet. If one leg pushes, the parlay generally goes from say a 6-leg to a 5-leg and the other five legs would need to win for it to be a winner. Odds get multiplied, and this is where you see those high-number odds like plus-80,000
Props: This can be player props – Josh Allen to throw for ‘x’ amount of yards – or game props – first team to score/ total TDs scored, or team props – Bills to win the first half.
Live betting: You can bet while the game is being played, and the odds will change as the game develops. You can even bet on what are called fast or instant markets like the next play to be a pass or run, a team’s drive to cross the 50-yard line and all types of markets that are determined in a short period of time.