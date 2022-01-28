OLEAN — After a 50-34 loss to Randolph in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial IAABO Basketball Tournament, the Olean girls basketball team had a second chance to beat Randolph Friday night.
But its defensive effort fell short, in a competitive 38-32 CCAA West I defeat.
Olean practiced its defensive strategy for four straight days prior to Friday’s matchup.
“We knew Randolph is right at the top of the league with Southwestern, and we want to be there too,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “A strong defense will get us there.”
The Huskies (5-7) held Randolph (11-3) to two points in the fourth quarter while limiting Cardinals leading scorer Payton Morrison to seven points, 13 below her average of 20. Olean also held Kyra Pence to 10, five below her average of 15.
“We held (Morrison and Pence) to half of what we gave them last time, and that’s why we were right there tonight.”
Olean, trailing 36-22 to start the fourth quarter, played with fight until the end, outscoring Randolph 10-2 to give itself a chance.
“Our girls really took to heart defense tonight,” Bowker said. “They didn’t look tired tonight.”
The Huskies got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Leah Williams and nine boards from Anayah Parks-Barker, but something was still missing.
“We just couldn’t get to the rim tonight,” Bowker said. “We were stagnant on offense tonight.”
The Huskies almost clawed their way back
“Going into the fourth quarter, we still had fouls to give. I told my girls to go to the boards and get rebounds,” Bowker recalled. “Their effort had us close, but we didn’t put enough points on the board tonight.”
Skylar Herington led Randolph with 12 points.
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 62, Allegany-Limestone 28
ALLEGANY — Reece Beaver scored 21 points and Kira Ricker posted 14 to key Southwestern.
A-L was within 14-9 after the first quarter, but the Trojans outscored the Gators 36-13 over the middle two quarters to take control.
Gianna DeRose had 10 points for A-L (3-7).
“We came out ready, but really lost our composure in the second quarter,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “Beaver is as good as they come, but I was very impressed with Gianna DeRose stepping up and guarding her. She was working on both ends of the court.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 59, Gowanda 37
GOWANDA — Mallory Welty’s red-hot shooting night powered Portville past Gowanda.
The senior guard went an impressive 8-of-10 from 3-point range while finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went 5-for-5 as part of a 27-9 third-quarter outburst that helped the Panthers (12-2) pull away from a 26-14 halftime advantage.
“Mallory shot lights out,” PCS coach Inga Welty said. “Her (third-quarter effort) gave us a much-needed cushion. We struggled with their size and physicality overall, so for her to come up big from deep was huge for us.”
Ava Haynes grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds while Teagan Kosinski chipped in four assists and two steals.
“Ava got the start tonight since Mia (Welty) is injured,” the elder Welty added. “She made the most of the opportunity (with her 15 rebounds). She’s got hops and was really impressive.”
Crissa Scanlan had 12 points for Gowanda (7-6).
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 33, North Collins 27
NORTH COLLINS — Megan Jackson paced Franklinville (10-5, 6-2) with 11 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line.
Hailey Jasinski had 11 points for North Collins (4-8, 2-6).
“My girls fought hard as this was their third game this week,” Franklinville coach Samantha Kuhn said. “I believe it was North Collins’ third game as well. Both teams were running on fumes but fought very hard. We came out on top, but North Collins battled the whole night.”
Ellicottville 58, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 33
ELLICOTTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz racked up 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, plus four steals and four rebounds to lead Ellicottville.
Harley Ficek added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals while Allison Rowland chipped in seven rebounds and four steals for the Eagles (9-5), who bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Portville with a convincing win.
Alex Minnekine registered 16 points with a trio of 3s for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-10).