ORCHARD PARK — The last Olean boys doubles team standing may have fallen just short of one goal.
But it accomplished another just by being here.
The duo of Mark Brown and Alex Blehar, after winning the CCAA doubles title and advancing to the sectional semifinals, dropped both of its matches on the final day of the Section 6 doubles tournament Tuesday at Orchard Park High School.
Brown and Blehar, seeded third, fell in the semifinals to the No. 2 seed, Adam Pasierb and John Szymusiak, of Lancaster, 6-0, 6-1. Then in the consolation final, it rallied from a 1-0 deficit to force a third set and, eventually, a tiebreaker, before being nipped by the No. 4 seed, Jake Sigeti and Peter Jantzi, of East Aurora, 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (7-5).
The top three place-finishers all earned recognition as being a state-level representative in lieu of competing in the actual New York State tournament, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even with a fourth-place finish, the Huskies teammates achieved their objective of earning a Final Four sectional patch.
“Their ultimate goal was to get a patch,” OHS coach Ben Wright said. “The teams (here) were amazing. We started off unfortunately really slow and found our rhythm in the second and third set (of the consolation finals) and just fell in the tiebreaker. It was completely even in the third set and unfortunately didn’t go our way.”
He added: “They met their original goal. Anything above that today would have been a plus. I know they’re bummed now, but somebody had to take fourth and it happened to be Olean this year. Every team in this draw was incredible; I couldn’t be more proud of those two boys. Mark’s a fantastic (senior) tennis player and Alex has worked non-stop since the beginning of the season to get to this level — he’s already starting to talk about getting back here next year.”
Even with its finish Tuesday, Olean continued its long run of having players either advance — or reach the doorstep — of the state level in doubles action.
“I think the bigger schools have taken notice,” Wright said. “I know (those) coaches were very impressed with the way we played and our skill level. It says a lot that Olean continues to be a very good representative at the Section 6 tournament.”