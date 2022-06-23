The Olean High baseball team had two members earn first-team league all-star status this year in recently released CCAA West Div. I postseason honors.
Olean junior infielder Thomas Bates and senior catcher Dominick Henzel both made the 13-player list of West I first-teamers.
Southwestern senior infielder/pitcher Aidan Kennedy won the Al Stuhlmiller Player of the Year award, Gowanda junior infielder/pitcher John Ondus won the Roger K. Moore Pitcher of the Year and Southwestern’s Jared Brown won the Coach of the Year. Falconer senior Jake Swanson won the Pete Criscione Sportsmanship Award.
Also for the Huskies, senior utility player Ethan Smucinski and sophomore infielder/pitcher Aaron Vincent made the second-team all-stars. Allegany-Limestone’s Maddox Delong, a senior infielder/pitcher, made the second team as well.
CCAA EAST
After leading the Panthers to an undefeated league championship at 14-0, Portville senior pitcher/first baseman Maxwell Yehl and coach Mike Matz earned the CCAA Div. III (East)’s top honors in its postseason awards.
Yehl won the Player of the Year, pitching to a 4-0 record with a 0.44 earned run average (ERA) in league play. Matz won the Coach of the Year honor.
Portville had four first-team Div. III all-stars, including Yehl, senior infielder Luke Petruzzi (.474 batting average), sophomore infielder Luke Petryszak (.360) and junior outfielder Michael Cole (.541).
Franklinville tied for second in the league at 10-4 and had two first-team all-stars: senior pitcher Blake Frank (3-4, 2.32) and freshman catcher Beau Bielecki (.354). For Salamanca, which finished fourth at 9-5, senior twin brothers Harley Hoag (infielder, .319) and Hayden Hoag (outfielder, .367) both made the first team. For Ellicottville (7-7), senior pitcher Lucas Marsh made the first-team after going 6-0 with a 0.76 ERA, as did junior infielder Braylon Wyatt, who hit .293. Cattaraugus-Little Valley had one first-team all-star: senior infielder Kodi Colton (.240).
CLV and senior Ryan Harper won the Sportsmanship Award.