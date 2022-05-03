BUFFALO — Jeff Anastasia has already been inducted to the Section 6 Hall of Fame and the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.
Just over a month ago, he took his spot in the Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame.
Now, the legendary Olean High basketball coach has yet another hallowed hall calling his name.
Anastasia was one of 12 individuals named to this year’s Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class, the organization announced in a release on Monday. He’s part of a class that includes a number of notable names, including St. Bonaventure men’s basketball player and All-Time Team member Tim Winn and all-time great Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller.
Anastasia is the winningest coach in Western New York boys basketball history who compiled a glittering record of 602-139 at Olean High. And he’s actually one of two 2022 inductees with Big 30 ties.
The 2022 Team of Distinction, separate from the 12 individual selections, is the powerhouse Sweet Home volleyball team of the 1970s-90s. Under the direction of Sally Kus, Sweet Home went an incredible 792-29, winning 20-straight Section 6 Class A championships and 15-consecutive regionals. At one point, Sweet Home had rattled off 292-consecutive wins and was recognized as the best scholastic girls volleyball team in the country. A Williamsville native, Kus later went on to coach the Cuba-Rushford volleyball team and currently resides in Cuba.
Joining Anastasia in this year’s GBSHOF are: Gordy Bukaty (deceased), the Cott family, Jim Haney, Bob Kauffman (deceased), Cora Livingston (deceased), William “Doc” McMahon (deceased), Miller, Jim Nowicki, Emily Regan, Susan Schoellkopf and Winn.
Winn was a two-time Western New York Player of the Year who led La Salle High School to a pair of New York State titles before guiding St. Bonaventure to the NCAA Tournament in 2000.
The GBSHOF Class of 2022 will be officially introduced at a press conference and meet and greet June 8 at Buffalo RiverWorks. An induction dinner will be held in fall, at a date and time to be announced.