BUFFALO — Olean girls head basketball coach Chelsea Bowker wasn’t shy about detailing her team’s preparation heading into Friday’s playoff game.
“This might be a little embarrassing, but I watched the same film eight times,” Bowker said of her quarterfinal opponent, City Honors. “Eight times, same game.”
That game prep — and three days of detail-oriented practices — helped the six-seed Olean Huskies emphatically upset three-seed City Honors, 48-31, at the Centaurs’ home gym in a Section VI Class B-1 quarterfinal matchup.
Olean (10-10) was the better team from the opening tip, racing out to an 8-0 lead before most players had broken a sweat. City Honors (14-7) turned the ball over on each of its first four possessions and weren’t able to even attempt a shot until nearly midway through the opening stanza.
“Huge start,” Bowker noted. “You know how it is coming in as the underdog, and when you get a start like that, it all diminishes.”
Olean led 16-7 after the first, and 24-14 after a back-and-forth second quarter. But regardless of what the scoreboard said, the Huskies dominated the opening 16 minutes, forcing 14 City Honors turnovers and allowing their opponent — winners of five straight and 14 of 16 coming in — to just six made field goals in the first half.
“Our defense has really picked it up these last couple of weeks,” Bowker noted after Olean also held its first round playoff opponent, Maryvale, to just 24 points. “They’ve had great days of practice and are working hard.”
Perhaps most notable of Olean’s stingy defense on Friday night was just how well it shut down City Honor’s Ava Purks. The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 16 points coming into the contest, but was held to just 10 against the Huskies and made only three field goals.
It was a group guarding effort Olean employed to stifle Purks, an effort that was keyed by all of that film and practice prep.
“We knew all she had was that cross to her left, back to her right and we knew she had the scoop,” Bowker confidently said. “I mean (our players) knew it and we worked on it all practice. We’ve been doing it for three days now and we knew it was coming.”
Of course, for as well as Olean did defensively, they still had to turn those 24 forced turnovers into points on the other end.
For that, the Huskies relied on their two best weapons all season: JoJo Gibbons and Leah Williams. Gibbons had seven in the third quarter to help Olean go on a 14-8 run to put the game away, and Williams finished with a double double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
“They are unstoppable, Bowker said. “When you have a senior (Gibbons) show up like that, wow. And then I mean Leah is being faceguarded, Jojo is faceguarded, it’s just incredible that they can put together a performance like that.”
Jez Fayson also had a solid all-around game for Olean, adding seven rebounds to her nine points.
The Huskies now advance to the B-1 semis for the first time since 2019, when they had Big 30 Player of the Year Sara Pfeiffer and made it to the title game.
For now, Olean, which is in the midst of its longest winning streak of the season at three games, will focus on the next one: Wednesday night at Kenmore West High School against Depew.
“We got a nice light practice (today) and then we are back at it hard on Monday,” Bowker said. “I’m going to know by tonight who we’re playing, and you bet I’m gonna be watching film by the end of the night.”