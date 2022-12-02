OLEAN — The 2022-23 boys basketball season started with a bang — or, well, four of them — for Olean senior guard Jack DeRose.

DeRose nailed four 3-pointers in the first quarter of Olean’s season-opening game against Westfield in the Huskies’ Tip-Off Tournament on Friday. With 12 DeRose points, Olean rode a hot start to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter.

