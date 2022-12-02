OLEAN — The 2022-23 boys basketball season started with a bang — or, well, four of them — for Olean senior guard Jack DeRose.
DeRose nailed four 3-pointers in the first quarter of Olean’s season-opening game against Westfield in the Huskies’ Tip-Off Tournament on Friday. With 12 DeRose points, Olean rode a hot start to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter.
While Westfield cut the lead to five before halftime, 28-23, the Huskies never let the Wolverines rally all the way back in a battle of two defending sectional champions as Olean won 55-47.
Fourth-year Olean coach Tim Kolasinski credited a defensive adjustment for Westfield climbing back into the game.
“We got off to a good start,” Kolasinski noted. “Westfield switched from zone to man in the second and really changed the momentum of the game. The second half was a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle.”
DeRose, a returning Big 30 First-Team All-Star, finished with 20 points to pace the Huskies. He led the Huskies with 15 points per game a year ago, making 83 3-pointers in 24 games.
Also for the Huskies, who won the Section 6 Class B1 title last winter, Thomas Bates scored 12 points and Cade Anastasia scored 11.
Carson Swanson scored a game-high 24 points for Westfield (0-1), including 16 in the second half, on four 3-pointers of his own. The Wolverines won the Section 6 Class D title last winter before falling in the Far West Regional.
Olean will now play Hornell in the tournament championship game this afternoon at 4:15. Hornell defeated Royalton-Hartland 84-47 in Friday’s earlier first-round game. Westfield plays Roy-Hart in the consolation game at 2:30 p.m.
AT OLEAN Westfield (47)
Ormsby 1 1-2 3, Tuah 0 2-2 2, Swanson 8 4-9 24, Larson 1 0-0 2, Fuller 3 1-2 7, Rotunda 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 9-17 47.
Olean (55)
Tingley 4 0-0 8, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Motley 1 0-0 2, DeRose 7 2-4 20, Anastasia 3 4-5 11, Bates 4 3-4 12. Totals: 20 9-13 55. Westfield 5 23 35 47 Olean 21 28 43 55
Three-point goals: Westfield 4 (Swanson 4); Olean 6 (DeRose 4, Anastasia, Bates). Total fouls: Westfield 14, Olean 16. Fouled out: Hoffman (O).