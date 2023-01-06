NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda brought an end to the Olean boys basketball team’s three-game win streak, denying a rally after Olean erased a seven-point halftime lead.
Tied 40-40 through three quarters, NT heated up with four 3-pointers in the fourth to outscore the Huskies 19-11 over the final eight minutes to win the non-league showdown 59-51.
Thomas Bates led Olean (6-4) with 15 points on four 3-pointers. Jack DeRose and Cade Anastasia added 11 points each.
“I just couldn't be prouder of our guys,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Obviously not the result that we were looking for but I really felt like for 32 minutes we absolutely battled, we competed in every aspect of the game and really I think probably played our best game of the year.”
For the Lumberjacks (4-4), Patrick McNeill scored a game-high 19 points.
Moses Merchant added 14 points for the winners while Quinn Haynes had 11 points and Mike Shapiro had 10 points.
Olean trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half after an early 3-pointer, but quickly rallied to make it a one-possession game.
“I was really just happy with the way that our guys responded, we went down 10 but were able to tie it up at the end of the quarter,” Kolasinski said. “The fourth was really more of the same. I don't think we ever had the lead after that but we had it down to 1 and it was at 3 with about 1:15 to play and we just couldn't get a basket and then had to play the fouling game at the end.”
Olean opens league play with a CCAA West I game Tuesday night at cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone.
CCAA EAST I
Randolph 88, Portville 23
RANDOLPH — Randolph rolled to a 4-0 start in league play, improving to 8-1 overall.
Drew Hind led the Cardinals with 21 points while Griffin Nelson had 18 points, Carson Conley had 15 and Roan Kelly added 13.
Portville fell to 1-6 (0-2 league).
GFLCAA
Syracuse Wolfpack 51, New Life Christian 48
SYRACUSE — After trailing by double figures for most of the way, New Life rallied in the fourth, but had its comeback bid thwarted in the final moments.
Jefferson Issah racked up 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for NLC. Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey recorded 16 points and six assists, brother Nii-Noi Hanson Nortey had 14 points and nine rebounds and the duo combined to hit all six of New Life’s 3-pointers. NLC (3-3) trailed 42-29 entering the final quarter before making it close in the final minutes.
“We actually went man-to-man full court for the last quarter,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “I think we were still down 10 with three minutes left. We got two shots down two in the last 10 seconds and came up short.”
Luke Lowry had a game-high 24 points for Syracuse.
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 69, Scio/Friendship 34
FRIENDSHIP — Jacob Smith poured in 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to power Cuba-Rushford to its fourth-straight win.
Braedon Wight registered 10 points while six others added between four and nine points for the Rebels (8-1). Tristan Clayson and Dom Bello grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Up 34-23 at halftime, C-R used a 24-4 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
We came out a bit slow after having a week off and being short-handed,” said interim C-R coach Rob Wight, whose team went eight days between a pair of victories over Scio/Friendship. “Jacob did an excellent job of stepping up and leading by example for the younger guys. Tristan and Dom did a nice job inside for us. Once we found our intensity in the second half I was proud of the way we executed and pulled away.”
Brenden Loucks and Ethan Davenport both totaled 14 points for S/F (2-7).
Fillmore 73, Franklinville 50
FILLMORE — Zach Sisson racked up 21 points, 10 assists and three steals to key Fillmore.
Jair Bialek added 15 points, five assists and three steals for the Eagles, while he and Sisson both drained four treys as the Eagles hit 12 for the game. Brent Zubikowski chipped in 10 points, five steals and five rebounds. The Eagles (5-2) built up a 30-20 halftime advantage, but had to fend off Franklinville in the third before using a 24-12 final quarter to run away with it.
“We jumped out of the gate really well, but to Franklinville's credit they fought back and really battled us,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch, whose team has eclipsed 70 points in consecutive games. “Jair and Zach really led the way offensively. In the third quarter, they cut it to two, but Brent took over for a 2-3 minute stretch and provided a spark on both ends. Jack Cool was key off of the bench and helped us defensively to get some turnovers and finally stretch the lead out.
“We still haven't found our full stride, but we keep inching close to our potential. We are going to need to keep improving in the coming weeks, with some big games on the schedule.”
Beau Bielecki had 16 points while Bretton Blecha notched 11 for Franklinville (3-5).