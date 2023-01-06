NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda brought an end to the Olean boys basketball team’s three-game win streak, denying a rally after Olean erased a seven-point halftime lead.

Tied 40-40 through three quarters, NT heated up with four 3-pointers in the fourth to outscore the Huskies 19-11 over the final eight minutes to win the non-league showdown 59-51.

