OLEAN — There were two ways the Olean boys soccer team could have viewed this.
First, as progress.
After falling to Jamestown, 1-0, in mid-September and picking up their first victory of the season on Friday, the Huskies took another small step by tying the Red Raiders, 1-1, in a CCAA I West rematch on Monday. Olean, however, might have also seen this as a missed opportunity against a beatable opponent.
In the end, it was probably a combination of the two.
Evan Sharpe scored just 54 seconds in on a penalty kick and Jamestown (4-8-1) held that advantage into the later stages. But Olean (1-11-1), as it’s done for much of the year, gave itself a chance, as Quintin Allen tallied off a Karsten Stadtler feed with 11 minutes before the game ended after sundown in a tie.
“It was getting really dark; the sun was going down, so it was a concern,” Olean coach Jim Charles noted, “but we got it in. It was that kind of field, sloppy, both teams slipping and sliding. This time of year, it’s tough to get it all dried out, but the boys played well.
It was an even game throughout, as Josh Gardner (Olean) and Logan McIntosh each made four saves and both teams had five shots.
But, as Charles noted, “We had so many missed opportunities — right in front of the goalkeeper, the ball was right there; we shot it wide, high, we didn’t even put a foot on it. The ball was rolling on the goal line and somebody just had to touch it and it rolled out. Missed opportunities, but we’ll get back to it on Wednesday.”
CCAA I WEST
Allegany-Limestone 7, Dunkirk 0
ALLEGANY — Dylan Loiacono tallied just five minutes in and Eric Spring racked up four goals to power Allegany-Limestone.
Spring (assist) collected two goals in each half, giving him 17 on the year, while C.J. Ellison and Henry Brairton (assist) added markers on either side of halftime for the Gators (10-3-1). Zach Luce handed out two assists while Ryan Roulo and Zach Burnett each contributed a helper in the win.
Jack Conroy needed just one save to preserve the shutout, his seventh of the season. Last Thursday, Conroy set a school record with his 43rd solo shutout, breaking the mark of 42 set just four years prior by his standout predecessor, Conner Golley. On Monday, he notched his 45th total (44th solo) shutout, tying Golley’s Section 6 record for most combined clean sheets in games that he started, also set in 2018.
CCAA III EAST
Ellicottville 7, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Maddox Johnson scored just 2:30 into the game and Sam Edwards piled up four goals and two assists to power Ellicottville.
Edwards scored three first-half goals in a less than three-minute stretch to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead at halftime and added one more after the break. Aiden Harrington and Owen Dougherty, who each had two assists, also scored second-half markers. William Benatovich chipped in a helper and Evan Bauer made two saves for Ellicottville (7-3-1).
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV fell to 0-13.
Portville 1, Randolph 0, 2OT
PORTVILLE — You couldn’t have scripted a better ending to Senior Night for Portville’s Michael Cole.
The senior forward, Portville’s leading scorer, broke a scoreless tie in the 92nd minute — two minutes into the second overtime period — to finally put away the game.
Brady German assisted the game-winner.
PCS goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made three saves. For Randolph, Kyle Senn made four saves.
“It happened a few times throughout the game where we were able to find Michael Cole in space where he took it himself or he was able to run past or connect behind the defense,” J.J. McIntosh said of his speedy senior. “But we struggled to put it away. Had a few opportunities similar to the one he finished on.
“We’ve been working on it in practice, to get him to compose himself once he's in on the defense. And our sophomore captain Brady German put a great ball in to him, and Mikey was off to the races and put it away for us. And it was on Senior Night for our senior captain.”
Next up, the Panthers (9-3-1, 6-1-1) take a trip to Ellicottville (7-3-1, 6-2) that could put the winner in a position to win the CCAA East with just one divisional game each after it.