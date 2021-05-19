FREDONIA — Brett Miles’ seventh-inning, one-out, two-run single put Olean ahead for good as the Huskies rallied past Fredonia for their first win of the baseball season on Wednesday.
Trailing 5-3, Olean plated seven runs in the top of the seventh and held on in the bottom of the inning to win, 10-8, in CCAA I West play.
“Miles had a seven or eight-pitch at-bat, then a hard liner up the middle scored two,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “It put us up 6-5 and we took advantage of some walks after that. It was a really nice at bat. He came through with a big base hit.”
Miles went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Eric Havens was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Dominik Henzek doubled for two RBI. Jason Brooks threw five innings, striking out five and walking six.
“They battled, like even in Monday’s loss (9-8 at Southwestern) we kind of battled, we were down late and even ghad one out late and battled back,” DeGolier said. “We put up a whole bunch of runs with one out in the seventh, that showed this team is resilient.
“Jason Brooks had a solid outing. He had four scoreless until he got into trouble in the fifth.”
Joey VanDette went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Fredonia.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. ICuba-Rushford 8, Hinsdale 3CUBA — Caden Granger (double, triple) and Benson McCumisky each had two hits and two RBI to lead Cuba-Rushford.
McCumiskey threw four innings, striking out seven and walking seven. Trent Chamberlain held the Bobcats scoreless for the final three innings.
Xander Pascucci had a double for Hinsdale, which took a 3-1 lead in the second inning before falling behind.
“I thought Hinsdale came ready to play and we didn’t,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “Credit to Hinsdale for putting the bat on the ball and making us field it, which we haven’t done very well the last couple games.
“But a couple guys who haven’t been hitting the ball started to do it pretty well tonight. And it was Benson’s first start. Outside of a couple walks I thought he pitched very well as far as throwing strikes.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship/Scio 16, Whitesville 2, 5 innings
SCIO — Cam Loucks went 3-for-4 to lead Friendship/Scio (4-2), marking two doubles, a triple and five RBI.
S/F pitcher Joey Bednez held Whitesville to one hit over five innings, including four scoreless frames until the fifth, striking out six and walking three.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 9, Belfast 6
FILLMORE — Aiden Wagner, Brent Zubikowski and Connor Potter had three hits each to lead Fillmore (4-2).
Graham Cahill, Zach Sisson and Aaron Buck combined to strike out 12 and walk five for Fillmore, holding Belfast to eight hits.
“It was a good game, close game right from the start,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “It went right down to the wire and fortunately we were able to win it.”
Carter Stout and Stephen Struckman had two hits each for Belfast (4-2).
SALAMANCA VETERANS CUP
Ellicottville 12, Catt.-Little Valley 2, 6 innings
SALAMANCA — Ryan DeKay struck out seven and scattered three hits in a complete-game effort and he and Lucas Marsh each went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to key Ellicottville.
Nate Ploetz finished 2-for-3 with two RBI while Andrew Boyla also drove in two runs for the Eagles, who took control with a three-run fifth inning and ended the game with a seven-run sixth.
“Ryan gave us a solid outing and was around the plate all night and working ahead in the count,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said. “He had one little hiccup there where they scored in the fifth on him, but other than that he was solid and gave us the outing we needed. We had some timely hits in the third inning with back-to-back triples by Lucas and Ryan.”
Ellicottville (1-1) will play the winner of tonight’s Silver Creek-Frewsburg game on Friday. C-LV plays that game’s loser on Saturday.
Seth Howland had a hit and a run scored for the Timberwolves.
Portville 14, Salamanca 3
SALAMANCA — Maxwell Yehl went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and three runs to pace Portville (2-0) into the championship game of the Veteran’s Cup Tournament.
Luke Petryszak and Michael Cole combined to hold Salamanca to two hits, striking out 12 batters with five walks. The Panthers led 3-2 after three innings before tacking on four runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Joe Long went 1-for-4 with three RBI and two runs and Dominic Pascucci went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs for the Panthers. Portville plays the winner of tonight’s Cassadaga Valley vs. Randolph game on Saturday (7 p.m.) in the championship. The Warriors play the Randolph/CV loser on Friday.
For Salamanca (1-2), Shawn Bacelli (RBI) and Jake Herrick had the lone hits.