BUFFALO — The stage for Olean 1854 FC had been set.
Entering its penultimate contest, already holding a four-point lead for first, manager Mike Martel’s team needed only a tie to secure the regular season crown for the championship division.
And though it took nearly the full 90 minutes, Olean managed to do just that.
In the final action of the game, Alex Surprise threw the ball into the box, giving Olean one final opportunity to settle the league then and there and not have to sweat out next week’s home finale. Steve DeGroff seized it, scoring on a header after the ball was deflected to the far post as Olean came up with a dramatic 1-1 tie — about as enjoyable a draw it could ever experience — against second-place Lykan United in a Buffalo and District Soccer League showdown on Sunday at Nardin Academy.
It was the first time all season that Olean, 8-0 coming in, settled for anything less than a win. But that was okay. By clinching the regular season title, it accomplished a more overarching goal, earning a promotion to next year’s Premier Division, the highest level of the BDSL.
“The game was competitive, as would be expected between the first and second place teams,” player/coach Pete Coate said. “Things shifted in our favor when one of the Lykan center backs had to take a red card (from) dragging down Carl (Holmes) from taking advantage of a breakaway. We played very patiently after that, needing only a tie to secure promotion and had the majority of the ball.”
With four minutes remaining, however, Lykan (6-0-3) took advantage of a turnover and scored on “great strike” from the middle of the field, handing Olean a rare deficit while threatening to delay its chance to clinch into next week at St. Bonaventure.
1854 responded by reaching a gear it hadn’t needed all year.
“We immediately shifted to a more offensive setup,” Coate noted, “having a high sense of urgency for the first time this season.”
And in the final ticks, it manufactured its biggest goal of the summer, a last-second prayer that set off a celebration on Cleveland Avenue.
Olean has now won a regular season title in each of its three campaigns in the BDSL. And, including some of its efforts in the postseason, it has now earned a promotion in each year, climbing from the 2nd Division in its inaugural season, to the 1st Division (2019), to the Championship level, to the very top of the line — next year’s Premier Division.
Former Allegany-Limestone star Conner Golley made four saves for Olean. Sunday’s outcome snapped a string of seven-straight shutouts for Olean, but marked just the second goal 1854 has allowed all season (its outscored opponents 23-2 on the year).
Olean will finish the regular season in mostly celebratory fashion on Sunday at home against fifth-place Lykan FC (4 o’clock).