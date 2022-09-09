DUNKIRK — Phil Vecchio and his Olean High football staff have grown accustomed to close games with their counterparts in Dunkirk.
But they couldn’t have anticipated exactly how Friday night’s visit to play the Marauders was decided.
Trailing by a point at halftime, 7-6, Olean finally took the lead on a play that would spark a rollercoaster of emotion for any coach. With Olean running back Memphis App on the way to a would-be go-ahead touchdown run late in the third quarter, a Dunkirk defender knocked the ball out of his hands at the 2-yard line into the end zone. But rather than a turnover and a touchback, the ball found its way to Olean’s Thomas Bates, who fell on it for a touchdown. Olean (2-0) had the lead and didn’t relent over the game’s final quarter to seal a 12-7 Section 6 Class B2 victory.
“The ball was literally rolling out of bounds for a touchback,” Vecchio said, “and for whatever reason a Dunkirk kid tried to save it and knocked it back in bounds and Thomas Bates recovered it for a touchdown. And that was the deciding score.
“We’ve had so many crazy games with Dunkirk over the years and stuff like that, it’s unbelievable.”
In the last six meetings between Olean and Dunkirk, five have been decided by a one score-margin.
“It certainly wasn’t pretty,” Vecchio said. “It was an ugly win. We just gritted it out. We certainly made a lot of mistakes during the game, as I’m sure the Dunkirk coach would probably say the same thing. We were able to win the turnover battle (4-2), which turned out to be very, very important.
“Credit to our guys for sticking it out. Things certainly weren’t perfect tonight but we made enough plays. Like I said Thursday, as long as we score one more point and we scored one more touchdown than they did. Like I told them after the game, we’d rather win ugly than lose pretty.”
App led the Huskies with 126 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Olean got its other touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Joe Mest to Cade Anastasia, cutting the Dunkirk lead to 7-6 in the last minute before halftime. Anastasia finished with 66 yards on four catches and App had 34 yards on four grabs.
“Memphis App had another strong game for us,” Vecchio said. “He was a workhorse for us tonight and he sealed the game with an interception on Dunkirk’s last drive. Kudos to Memphis, he had a great game.”
Manoah Miketish made a team-high seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Anastasia had 6.5 tackles, Bargy had 6.0 and App had 5.0.
Quanteer Neallard led Dunkirk (0-2) with 74 rushing yards on 19 carries.
SECTION 6 CLASS DFranklinville/Ellicottville 36, Wilson 16WILSON — Gian Nuzzo had a memorable first start under center last week, rushing for 184 yards and a touchdown.
The senior signal-caller was even better in Week 2.
Given an opportunity to throw a bit more, Nuzzo completed 7-of-13 passes for 156 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and had another tremendous outing on the ground, rushing 18 times for 94 yards and two more scores to propel Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-0).
“He had to take what they were giving us, and he did a good job with that,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “They were loading the box, so we really had to put it up in the air a little bit to loosen it up. Gian did a great job and we had some great individual efforts in the receiving game.”
Beau Bielecki caught five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and Noah Shenk had a 23-yard TD reception. Christian Swalcy added a four-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter. Tied 8-8 early in the second quarter, F/E scored the next two touchdowns, two on either side of halftime, to turn a tight contest into a commanding 36-8 advantage.
“Overall, the effort was tremendous,” Marsh said. “We still need to clean some things up execution-wise, but the kids played really hard, they really gave us a great effort. We just need to keep working to clean some things up and execute a little better.”
The Titans’ defense also played a big role in the win, intercepting Wilson quarterback Conner Ernest four times. Shenk led the way with two picks while Bielecki and Ben Brol each had one. Hunter Smith had a team-best seven tackles as F/E won convincingly against what had been a pretty good Class C program from last season.
“The defense, again a couple things that we can clean up off the start, but the kids responded,” Marsh went on. “They really stepped up to the challenge. Wilson came out and played pretty physically, but the kids really responded to that.”
SECTION 6 CLASS B1Pioneer 63, Burgard/Buffalo Arts 6YORKSHIRE — Kyle Stover scored five touchdowns in four ways, Gavin Schwab went 5-of-6 passing for 158 yards and three TDs and Pioneer, on an interesting night statistically, cruised to an easy win.
Stover recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, ran in a score, caught two others and had a 60-yard interception return as the Panthers opened up leads of 23-0 and 49-0 (at half) and never looked back.
Stover finished with four receptions for 78 yards while Dalton Giboo added two rushing touchdowns and a 35-yard punt return score. Pioneer won big despite running just 23 offensive plays that netted 244 yards, essentially generating something positive every time they touched the ball while also adding a safety.
“I’m kind of speechless,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “I don’t know how to feel about it. I’m happy with the way we played; I’m not so sure how much it helps us going forward. But I’m proud of the kids and how they played. They kept their heads in the game. It gives us some confidence going into our showdown with West Seneca East.”
Karter Giboo had eight tackles (2 for loss), Sam Platt had two sacks and he and Luke Matheis also added two tackles for loss for Pioneer. Interestingly, a Pioneer team won by rushing for just 86 yards, but while also getting another “lights out” effort from its sophomore quarterback, Schwab.
“We just did what we needed to do. I wouldn’t call it weird, just different,” said Duprey, when asked how it felt to win in an atypical Pioneer fashion. “A lot of people kind of poo-poo’ed (the change in style), saying no way Pioneer would do anything different. But we go with the personnel that we have, and we play to that strength, and it’s just a different way to go about things.”