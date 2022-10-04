ALLEGANY — Leah Williams had a big double-double of 14 kills and 13 digs and the Olean High girls volleyball team shook off a narrow third-set loss for 3-1 road triumph over Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday night.

The Huskies came away with a 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 victory to earn the season sweep after pulling out a thrilling five-set win back on Sept. 8.

