ALLEGANY — Leah Williams had a big double-double of 14 kills and 13 digs and the Olean High girls volleyball team shook off a narrow third-set loss for 3-1 road triumph over Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday night.
The Huskies came away with a 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 victory to earn the season sweep after pulling out a thrilling five-set win back on Sept. 8.
Logan Baer (4 digs) racked up 28 assists and eight aces, Michelle Droney had eight kills and four digs and Amy Campbell contributed eight kills, four aces and five digs while Jemini Fayson chipped in five aces for the Huskies, who have won six of seven and four-straight to improve to 8-2.
The Gators have dropped back-to-back contests on the heels of a four-match win streak to fall to 7-5.
CCAA CENTRALPortville 3, Dunkirk 0PORTVILLE — Jillians Stebbins dropped in nine aces, handed out 16 assists and also reached 650 assists for her career in guiding Portville to an easy 25-2, 25-10, 25-6 triumph.
Ava Haynes logged 11 kills and four aces and Lillian Bentley had seven kills and four aces for the Panthers (10-0). Also, Tori Unverdorben notched five kills, four aces and eight digs and Mia Rhinehart had eight digs and two aces as Portville picked up a season sweep of the Marauders.
The Panthers remained a game up on Southwestern for first place in the league standings while Olean held at third place.