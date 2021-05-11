OLEAN — The Olean girls volleyball team dominated its first set of the postseason, and kept it up for a sweep Tuesday night.
The No. 4 Huskies defeated No. 5 Emerson/Buffalo Culinary 25-0, 25-5, 25-6 in a Section 6 Class B-1 Quarterfinal.
Olean’s Brynn Ackerman had six kills, Grace Parr added three kills and Logan Baer chipped in with 16 assists and 12 aces.
Maggie McClelland had 18 aces, serving for the entire first set as Olean did not surrender a point.
Emerson/Buffalo Culinary finished the season at 8-6.
The Huskies (11-3) advance to play top-seeded City Honors in the semifinals, hitting the road to play Thursday in Buffalo.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C-2 QUARTERFINALS
Portville 3, Salamanca 0
PORTVILLE — After a loss in its regular season finale, Portville got back on track in its playoff opener, sweeping Salamanca 25-6, 25-6, 25-8.
Sam Steadman led the No. 2 Panthers (15-2) with seven kills, while Olivia Cook and Laura Wilhelm both added 6 kills each. Tori Unverdorben added six aces and four kills and Kylie Blessing had 20 assists and four aces.
Portville faces Wilson at home on Thursday in the semifinals. The Panthers wore black t-shirts with orange lettering of “Colt 45 Strong” in support of Portville boy Colt Matz, who is currently battling leukemia.
For the No. 7 Warriors (6-11) Jillian Rea had one kill, one assist and two blocks. Karina Crouse had a kill and Marla Warrior had two blocks.
Wilson 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
WILSON — Sixth-seeded Cattaraugus-Little Valley bowed out of the quarterfinals in four sets, falling to No. 3 Wilson, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17.
Calli Murphy tallied 26 digs, nine kills and two blocks for the Timberwolves (7-9). Alexis Shattuck had five aces and 13 assists, Haley Dorman had five aces and three blocks and Joslyn Harris had 41 digs.