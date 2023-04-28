They came oh-so-close to recapturing sectional glory a year ago.
Last spring, the Olean High softball team came within two runs of another banner, dropping a 2-1 decision to Depew at the Section 6 Class B-1 championship game in a classic pitchers’ duel that could well have gone either way.
Two days earlier, Portville came within a whisper of reaching the Class C title contest, playing Gowanda to within 2-1 early in the semifinals before coming up just short, 5-3, on its home field.
Where they potentially differ is how content they were with those seasons.
Portville, after all, had lost six starters, including its No. 1 pitcher, and still went 17-2 — a touch better even than 2021’s 16-2 mark — en route to the sectional semis. Olean, though, with just about everybody back, including Division I-bound JoJo Gibbons (Niagara), admittedly fell shy of its preseason goal.
Where they’re the same, however, is here: Both, for years now, have been two of the top programs not just in Cattaraugus County, but the Big 30 as a whole, postseason title contenders almost annually. And both — with that pedigree and six starters back apiece — figure to be of that ilk again this spring.
“TRUTHFULLY, I was a little disappointed,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia acknowledged of last season. “I thought we had a state tournament team. (But) you know the game of softball, you just have a bad game and you face somebody that’s hot that day. … I thought we were a better team than Depew, but on that given day, we just didn’t do it.
“But this year’s team, they’re surprising me all the time.”
And pleasantly so.
THE HUSKIES, consider, lost about as strong a quartet as a team could hope for in Hannah Nelson, Gibbons, reigning Big 30 Co-Pitcher of the Year Kylie Anastasia and Makenna Pancio, the latter three of whom were Big 30 all-stars.
But this year’s group has done what Olean teams do: It returned a pitcher who was ready to carry the baton, and everybody 1-9 has taken the next step.
Emma Edwards, after two years as a strong No. 2 as an eighth-grader and freshman, has shined so far in the workhorse role. Returning league all-stars Olivia Kratts (Second Team CCAA I West), who hit .404 last year, and Ariel Maine (honorable mention), who drove in 18 runs, plus Edwards (.417, 14 RBI), have proben capable as the new big bats in the Huskies’ lineup. And behind them, Olean has gotten off to a blistering start in 2023, forging a perfect 9-0 mark through Friday while outscoring opponents, 120-13.
“It’s just a good combination of girls that are working together,” Anastasia, now in his third year, said. “It’s almost the perfect storm kind of thing. When the people you expect to do it aren’t doing it, then the other people do it.
“It just seems to be clicking, I don’t know how else to explain it. The girls are super positive, they’re full of energy. For a majority of them, they’re softball girls and they just kind of raise everybody up to their expectations.”
HAVING LOST such a formidable core and young again — it has just three seniors and one junior on the roster — it would be understandable if Olean chose to temper expectations and be satisfied with whatever may come this spring.
But this is another Huskies team that has both the talent and experience for greater success, one that, like so many other Olean squads, has also been shown the way by the seniors who came before them. And so Anastasia wasn’t afraid to say, “our expectations all the time, either it’s a sectional title or it’s a bust.”
“For this group, the sky’s the limit, I think. I have high expectations, I hope they do,” and that’s a message he underscored at the season’s start in late March.
“(I said) you guys have to forget about what we lost,” Anastasia went on, “and focus on what we have. Because you’re not replacing Kylie, JoJo, Makenna and Hannah. You’re just not. But you guys have to now realize what you have and everybody has to take a step up. That’s the way you get better: learn from the girls that led you last year and now you lead the girls that are below you.”
Both Olean and Portville are accustomed to being in this position.
The Huskies, under Dan Brooks, won three-straight sectional crowns from 2017-19, including one at the Class A level, with a trip to the New York State Class B Final Four in 2018. The Panthers, meanwhile, reached four-consecutive Class C title games (2017-19, ‘21), winning two of those before falling short last season.
If Olean is going to claim its first title under Anastasia, it will likely have to start with pitching. And he’s “100 percent” confident in what he has with the rising star, Edwards.
“Emma’s a gamer, she’s the definition of a throwback,” Anastasia said. “She’s dirty every game, that’s just the way she plays. It may not look great at times, but she gets the job done always.
“Emma has a different mentality. I always said I would love to have her on my football team when I coached football (for all those years). That’s the kind of kid she is.”
BUT WHAT about Portville?
Like Olean, the Panthers have some notable shoes to fill with the loss of, among others, Mallory Welty, the team’s top pitcher, twin sister Mia, and infielder Caleigh Zollinger. And like Olean, coach Bill Torrey’s team is on the younger side, with four seniors and two juniors to go with a host of underclassmen.
Portville, too, though, has always done an admirable job of transitioning from one season to the next, and this spring appears no different.
The Panthers also have a pitcher, Alisha Dickerson, who logged valuable experience as the No. 2 this year and has made a relatively seamless rise to No. 1. And they, too, have a number of players who have taken the next step as the “go-to” options, including power hitter Sam Steadman (CCAA East honorable mention in ‘22), returning First Team league all-stars Teagan Kosinski and Mattison Foster — the latter of whom doubled as a Buffalo News All-WNY Small School honorable mention selection last spring — and a Second Team league all-stars Madison Ford and Peyton Young. Kosinski, a standout centerfielder who scored 42 runs last year, and Kelsey Bradford are serving as captains.
The Panthers sat 6-1 through Friday, with their only loss having come to — of course Olean, in a tight 5-3 decision — and riding a six-game win streak in which all but one came by 11-plus runs. And if Portville can continue to gel its veterans with some of its new pieces, Torrey likes where this team could be in the postseason.
“While there are some new faces in key positions this year and there will be some learning on the fly, our newcomers are no strangers to success.” said Torrey, who’s forged an impressive mark of 99-23 over the last seven seasons.
“Our success will depend on the ability of our returners to own their new roles while using their capabilities as leaders to help the younger players transition to the varsity level. We return a pitcher with on the job experience that has a solid defense behind her. Defensively, we have the ability to make big plays, and if we can limit errors and continue to grow as hitters, I’m optimistic about what (we can do this season).”