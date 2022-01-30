OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team’s undefeated start to the season came to a close after 10 games, thanks to a tough test from a visiting Section 5 opponent.
A Class AA school from the Rochester area, Hilton proved to be too much for the Huskies to handle in a 59-46 win for the Cadets Saturday afternoon.
Kamdyn McClain scored 14 points to lead Olean while Zion James added 12 points.
“Hilton was a big opponent,” Olean coach Tom Kolasinski said. “The game shifted when they started taking advantage of their size on the offensive glass. We struggled to keep pace on the other end against the tall back line of their zone.”
Preston Prince led Hilton (9-6) with 31 points and 15 rebounds while Michael Whelehan had 10 points.
CCAA EASTFranklinville 47, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 35FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville (9-5, 1-3) earned its first CCAA East division victory, pulling away from a 23-19 halftime lead with an 11-3 third quarter.
Blake Frank led the Panthers with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Logan Green had six steals, Beau Bielecki had five steals and Hayden Trietley grabbed five rebounds.
Josh Halterman had 10 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (9-5, 2-3).
NON-LEAGUEHolland 66, Portville 57HOLLAND — Portville had a 42-41 lead over a tough Holland team entering the final quarter, but ran into foul trouble as the Dutchmen used a 25-15 final frame to pull away.
The Panthers had three starters foul out with six minutes remaining, in a one-possession game, in the fourth quarter. With Portville whistled for 20 fouls, Holland racked up 30 free throw attempts, making 17, while the Panthers finished 9-of-16 at the stripe.
Henry Anderson (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Bryce Clothier (16 points, 14 rebounds) both had double-doubles while Jake Galley had 16 points and Trenton Domanowski-Ellis chipped in 12 for the Dutchmen (11-4). Eighth-grader Aidan DeFazio poured in 20 points, including five 3-pointers and Luke Petryszak and Luke Petruzzi had 16 and 11, respectively, for Portville (5-10).
“We ran out of gas,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “It was a two-point game with under two minutes to go. I was extremely proud of how my kids competed and faced adversity. It was a step in the right direction.”
Of DeFazio’s effort, Brooks added: “An eighth-grader with 20 points was impressive.”
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Hammondsport 60, Scio/Friendship 39
HAMMONDSPORT — Just 17 hours after topping Houghton at home, Scio/Friendship had to make the long trip for an 11 a.m. road game, and couldn’t quite overcome the slow start that came with it.
S/F (5-8) was limited to just one and five points in the second and first quarters, respectively, while falling into a 32-6 hole at the break. Coach Ashley Lewis’ team rallied with a 22-6 third quarter to pull within 10 (38-28) after the break, but had its comeback bid fall short in a 22-11 fourth quarter for the Lakers.
Rorie Whitcomb highlighted three double-digit scorers with 19 points for Hammondsport. Hannah Hoerter (four 3-pointers) and Danica Dresser added 18 and 14, respectively. Nevaeh Ross had 15 points and five steals while Kadence Donohue had 14 points and six rebounds as the two combined for 29 of 39 points for S/F.
“I told them in the (halftime) locker room that it could go one of two ways,” Lewis told wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “I was really proud of the second-half effort. They came out and showed some heart and effort, and we won that quarter to keep ourselves in the game. Hammondsport has some great shooters, and in that fourth quarter, they really made it show with quite a few 3-pointers.”
Oswayo Valley 53, Archbishop Walsh 23
OLEAN — Makenzie Mesler and Makenna Manning totaled 11 and 10 points, respectively, to key Oswayo Valley.
The Green Wave boasted a number of contributors, with six players tallying between four and 11 points, and held a sizable advantage at the free throw line, making 13-of-22 to the Eagles’ 0-for-2 as Walsh was whistled for 18 fouls.
Noella Policastro had 10 points for the Eagles.