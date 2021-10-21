The last week of the regular season will bring the final chance for several Big 30 New York football teams to improve their playoff seeding, including a head-to-head between Olean and Pioneer.
The Huskies and Panthers are both assured of making the playoffs already, but the winner of tonight’s game in Pioneer will finish third in Section 6 Class B South and the loser will be fourth. Third place would play at the B North division’s No. 2 seed, while the fourth place team heads to play the No. 1 seed from the north: defending sectional champion WNY Maritime.
“Every week’s a big week, we’re lucky just to be out there and play football,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said of the Week 8 playoff implications. “You shouldn’t need an excuse to get fired up, but be that as it may, we do have a chance to come in third, we’ve acquitted ourselves very well even though we’ve lost to the Iroquois and West Seneca East of the world; and Fredonia we played pretty hard and played well, and Pioneer is as good as any of those teams we’ve played.”
Last week, Olean saw its three-game win streak come to an end with a 36-19 loss to the state’s No. 1 Class B team, Iroquois.
“At the end of the game last week we just told them we were really proud of them,” Vecchio said. “We competed, their effort was outstanding, we just had a couple breakdowns tackling-wise that usually we don’t do. But again, that team, Iroquois, their offense is really good and we just got beat. I don’t think it was anything other than Iroquois was just a little better on that night than we were. We’ve got some kids not feeling well this week, hopefully we can get them back 100% healthy by Friday and go up and try to give Pioneer our best shot.”
PIONEER coach Jim Duprey praised the Huskies’ improvement this season, noting talented skill players, including quarterback Railey Silvis, running back Jamison Pittman and wide receiver Cade Anastasia.
“Olean has really improved over the course of the year. They’ve gotten better and better every week,” Duprey said. “They are a pretty unique challenge because their quarterback is a run and pass threat, the running back’s awesome and great receivers, really aggressive defense. They’re the whole package.”
Duprey emphasized taking care of the ball and not allowing big plays on defense against Olean.
“We’ll have to control the ball and we’ll have to play good, sound defense,” he said. “You can’t make any breakdowns or anything like that, certainly can’t allow any big touchdown plays, long touchdown plays.”
At 5-2, Pioneer has only lost to Iroquois, 19-14, and West Seneca East, 19-0, and enters Week 8 on a two-game win streak by a combined score of 86-6 against Dunkirk and Lake Shore.
“I think that we’ve come a long way and that we’re playing very good football on both sides of the ball, actually all three phases,” Duprey said. “So I feel like we’re improving, I know Olean’s improving, so it ought to be a very good game.”
On the other side, Vecchio sees this Panther team as “just typical Pioneer.”
“Their line is huge,” Vecchio said. “On the defensive line, they’re 275-280 in the middle and 215 and 275. They’re always big, their line play is always excellent, they’ve always got a couple running backs that can run it. It’s good old typical Pioneer and Jim always has them ready to roll. They’re a good team as always.”
— Portville (4-3, 2-2) and Franklinville/Ellicottville (5-2, 2-2) have a similar scenario in Class D, playing for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. All six teams in Class D will make the playoffs, but the Panthers and Titans are set to play home first-round games, while the top two teams, Randolph and Clymer/Sherman/Panama, earn byes to the semifinals. The winner of Friday night’s game in Franklinville will get the third seed, while the loser will sit fourth.
— Salamanca will finish the regular season with a forfeit victory over Gowanda/Pine Valley due to the Panthers not having enough healthy players available. The Warriors move to 5-1 in C South play (7-1 overall), clinching second in the division and the No. 4 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs to earn a home game in next weekend’s quarterfinals.
— Bolivar-Richburg (5-2), coming off losing a 14-13 heartbreaker to undefeated Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, meets another top team in Section 5 Class D, traveling to play defending sectional champion Avon (6-1). The Wolverines clinched a playoff spot weeks ago, but could rise or fall, as high as second or third or as low as fifth or sixth, based on the final week.