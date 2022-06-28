OLEAN — The Olean Oilers entered the day 3-0 against Mansfield, took two of those rather convincingly and won the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader by a head-turning score of 17-2.
Ultimately, though, Olean had to settle for a twinbill split at Bradner Stadium.
The Oilers (15-7) were as dominant as they’ve been all season in the opener, responding to an early 2-0 hole with an eight-run first and using a three-run third and five-run fifth to come away with an easy triumph against these same Destroyers. But they were held to just one run for the third time all year, and nearly shut out, in a 4-1 nightcap loss.
In Game 1, Otto-Eldred graduate and rising Canisius sophomore Cole Sebastian remained red-hot, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI single and three runs scored. Casey O’Bryan went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs, James Layman (2 runs) finished 2-for-4 and Dylan Vincent (Olean High, Canisius), Mitchell Grosch and Andrew Stillinger all had a hit and drove in two runs for the Oilers.
All 10 players in Olean’s lineup had a hit, eight had at least one RBI and all but one scored at least one run. Coach Andrew White’s team set the tone right away in the bottom half, putting up an eight-spot, which included five unearned runs as the Oilers took advantage of a series of walks, a hit batter, a few wild pitches and one crucial error.
For as impressive as Olean’s offense was, pitcher Liam Devine was just as stellar.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander and rising St. Bonaventure senior, who’s essentially become the ace of the Oilers’ staff (now 4-0 on the year, with a 2.34 ERA), produced another tremendous outing, allowing just two runs (1 earned) on three hits while racking up 13 strikeouts to just three walks in a complete seven-inning effort.
Olean held a decisive 16-3 advantage in hits. Both games went seven-innings as part of the NYCBL’s doubleheader rule.
In the nightcap, Mansfield took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out RBI single from Jacob Gaudreau and maintained the lead from there. Still up 1-0, the Destroyers made it 4-0 with a three-run third and kept the high-scoring Oilers off the board until the sixth, when Stan Zagrodnik ended the drought with an RBI ground-rule double.
After getting roughed up in Game 1, three Mansfield pitchers managed to keep Olean at bay in Game 2, combining to scatter seven hits and allow just one run while striking out seven with three walks.
Zagrodnik and Jerry Barnes III both had two hits while Sebastian had a hit out of the leadoff spot for the Oilers, who were hampered by three errors. Brayden Horton went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored for the Destroyers (4-13-1).
Olean is back in action today in Dansville at 5 p.m.