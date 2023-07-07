OLEAN — Wednesday will be Pitt-Bradford Night at the Ballpark at Bradner Stadium.
The Olean Oilers will take on the Horseheads Hitmen in a 7 p.m. game in the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
Head Pitt-Bradford Panthers softball coach Tina Phillips will throw out the first pitch. Phillips completed her 18th season as head coach this year and serves as assistant athletic director, senior woman administrator and compliance coordinator for Pitt-Bradford.
Panthers’ pitcher and outfielder Joe Long of Cuba is playing for the Oilers this summer.