Olean (1)

Olean High’s Joe Mest (8), pictured here looking to evade Allegany-Limetone’s Andrew Giardini in last week’s non-league matchup, and the Huskies fell to Iroquois, 52-7, in the Section 6 Class B quarterfinals on Friday night.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ELMA — The Olean High football team knew what it was up against.

The Huskies were tasked with taking on an Iroquois squad that ranked No. 1 in the Western New York Small School poll and No. 2 in Class B in all of New York State. It was a foe that had gone unbeaten during the regular year, winning all eight games by at least three scores, most of them in blowout fashion.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social