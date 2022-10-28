ELMA — The Olean High football team knew what it was up against.
The Huskies were tasked with taking on an Iroquois squad that ranked No. 1 in the Western New York Small School poll and No. 2 in Class B in all of New York State. It was a foe that had gone unbeaten during the regular year, winning all eight games by at least three scores, most of them in blowout fashion.
The Chiefs were a juggernaut. And on Friday, Olean, on the road in a hostile environment, found that out firsthand.
Star running back Trevor Barry ran 21 times for a head-turning 265 yards and five touchdowns and the Chiefs built up a 21-0 lead en route to a 52-7 victory in a Section 6 Class B quarterfinal. Olean finished the year 4-5, but perhaps the biggest takeaway was that it started out 2-0, held marks of 2-0 and 4-2 and made the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years under coach Phil Vecchio.
“Like I told (the team) afterward, it wasn’t the ending we wanted, but I’m really proud of their effort, I’m proud to be called their coach,” Vecchio said. “It’s really a great bunch of guys. They did everything we asked of them; they usually did it with a smile. It was just a great group to coach.”
Barry ripped off TD runs of 14, 78 and 62 yards to help give Iroquois a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter. Olean pulled to within 21-7 with 3:48 remaining in the half on a Ryan Isenberg four-yard run, but Barry plunged in once more just before halftime to make it 29-7 and the Chiefs handled things from there. Justus Kleitz finished 15-of-19 passing for 252 yards, two TDs and no picks while Nate McGoldrick had seven receptions for 112 yards and both scores.
“We had a nice drive to get it to 21-7, but we couldn’t get that stop,” Vecchio said. “(Barry) broke a couple of long ones, we tried to change things up, then they hit us with a couple long passes. They had an answer for everything we did.”
Memphis App carried 22 times for a team-best 86 yards and Cade Anastasia caught two passes for 31 yards for the Huskies, who were outgained 532-204. Joe Mest finished 8-of-24 passing for 100 yards and a pick and Anastasia and Bargy led the defense with 4.5 tackles apiece. Iroquois, the top seed from Class B-1, will meet West Seneca East in next week’s semifinals while Pioneer, a 7-6 winner over Albion, will take on Maryvale.
“Absolutely,” said Vecchio, when asked if Olean could hold its head high after making the postseason yet again. “It was a great group of seniors to work with. We had a lot of games with a lot of young kids, they got some really valuable experience, and we hope it can carry over. The goal is to make the playoffs and be playoff-caliber; now we need to start winning some of these games and take the next step.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Portville 49, Frewsburg 14
PORTVILLE — Kaedon Holcomb and Luke Petryszak both had big outings and Portville shook off a sloppy start to cruise past Frewsburg.
Holcomb carried 20 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns and Petryszak ran nine times for 91 yards while scoring a trio of touchdowns across the third and fourth quarters that turned a 21-14 lead into a 42-14 cushion. Petryszak also completed 3-of-5 passes for 71 yards, including a 50-yard score to Zander Keim in the first quarter.
No. 3 Portville, after dominating Frewsburg 55-8 in the regular season, held leads of 7-0 and 14-6 on Friday, but the Bears answered in both instances to tie it at 14 in the second quarter. Holcomb scored from 13 yards out on the next possession, however, and the Panthers cruised from there.
“We started out sloppy and we turned it over twice, gave them a little bit of momentum,” PCS coach Josh Brooks said. “But we’re really happy with how our kids responded in the second half to shut them out. We ran the ball well, made some adjustments and that’s what you have to do. It’s good to be somewhat challenged in a playoff game and not just be able to walk right through somebody. We got better tonight and that’s what we needed to do.”
Keim finished with two receptions for 63 yards and the Panthers piled up 407 yards on the ground while outgaining Frewsburg 478-191. Caiden Zollinger had a team-best 10 tackles, Hayden Emley had seven tackles and Maxx DeYoe had six stops, including 1.5 sacks for the Panthers.
Portville will now try to avenge a regular season loss to Franklinville/Ellicottville when it meets the Titans in the semifinals next week.
“They’ve been a dominant program since they combined two schools,” Brooks said. “We had a great high school game, one of the best high school games of the year probably, earlier in the season: overtime, Kaedon was playing a little banged up and Petryszak got hurt in that game. Both teams played super hard, I think it’s a great matchup and I think it’s going to be another great game.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
8-MAN QUARTERFINALS
Bolivar-Richburg 26, Holley 22
BOLIVAR — Trent Sibble ran 29 times for 185 yards and a touchdown and injury-plagued Bolivar-Richburg shook off a slow start for the victory.
Caden Allen had 16 carries for 45 yards and two short TD plunges and added a 50-yard TD pass to Maddox Davidson, who finished with two receptions for 56 yards. Trailing in the second quarter, the third-seeded Wolverines tallied the next four touchdowns over the second, third and fourth quarters to turn an 8-0 deficit into a commanding 28-6 lead and then fended off a Holley push down the stretch.
Sibble and Allen led the defense with nine and 10 tackles, respectively. B-R (6-3) was without five everyday starters from the regular season, including star running back Ethan Coleman, who missed his third-straight contest with a knee injury.
“In eight-man, that’s kind of tricky,” B-R coach Steve Smith said. “So we’re very pleased with the effort. We felt our team played really well. We’re happy to win that game and move on to the semifinals.”
B-R is set to play either Pembroke or Wellsville in next week’s final four and expects to “have a couple kids back next week and be in a better position with depth,” Smith noted.
He added of the fourth quarter, in which Holley had the final two scores to make it close: “They recovered two onside kicks, and on the TD pass that they scored, our defensive back batted the ball and the kid caught it and off he went. We had a couple things that broke against us, but credit our guys, they finished the game. They didn’t let any one play get us down, and we’re proud of them.
Smith went on, “Zach Mitchell (had a big game up front). For Trent to run the way he did, that’s a really good job by our line, and Zach is certainly a leader there.”