MYRTLE BEACH — The third time was the charm for the Olean High softball team.
After a pair of close calls — a 4-2 loss to Langley (Va.) and 5-4 walkoff setback to Barberton (Ohio) — the Huskies picked up their first win of the 2022 season in their third of four games in South Carolina.
And in this one, Olean shined in just about every facet.
Kiley Anastasia fired a 12-strikeout two-hitter and Olean totaled 14 hits at the plate while topping Case County (Kentucky), 12-1, in five innings on Wednesday.
Twelve of 15 outs came by strikeout from Anastasia, who issued seven walks, but allowed just one run, in the fourth inning. Amy Campbell (triple) and JoJo Gibbons each collected three hits while Emma Edwards (triple) and Ariel Maine (double) had two hits to lead the OHS offense. The Huskies (1-2) pounced early with eight first-inning runs, highlighted by five singles, and led 12-0 in the fourth before Case County scored its lone run.
“We hit the ball much better today,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “The girls made some adjustments at the plate and it paid off today with a big first inning.”
Olean will close out its Myrtle Beach trip with a game against James Madison (Virginia) tonight at 10 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Wellsville 1
BOLIVAR — Jess Majot (5 SO, 3 BB) allowed just four hits and B-R won a pitchers’ duel for a big win over Wellsville.
Braelin Bentley and Malayna Ayers both doubled while driving in one and two runs, respectively, for the Wolverines (2-0), who plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Madigan Harris had a hit, an RBI and scored once.
Makenzie Cowburn struck out 10 while scattering six hits and one walk for the Lions. Cowburn, Marley Adams, Makenna Dunbar (run) and Lindsay Stuck all singled for Wellsville (3-1). In the end, B-R handed Wellsville just its third regular-season loss since 2019 (with no campaign in 2020).
“Wellsville is a good, well-coached team so we knew coming in that we wanted to keep it competitive,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “The girls played solid defense behind Jess and we were able to string together some timely hits toward the end of the game when it mattered. It was nice to come out and get a big win like this early in the season.”
Pine Valley 8, Ellicottville 5
SOUTH DAYTON — Jocelyn Wyatt had a huge day, recording a home run, triple and double, but it came in a loss for Ellicottville.
Ashley Campbell went 3-for-3 with a home run while Trista Farnham struck out three while scattering six hits and two walks for Pine Valley (2-0), which jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and led 7-0 before withstanding Ellicottville’s four-run third.
Ande Northrup (13 hits, 2 SO, 1 BB) took the loss for the Eagles (1-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Friendship/Scio 17, Fillmore 1
FILLMORE — Nevaeh Ross piled up 16 strikeouts and allowed just three hits and a walk to key F/S to a head-turning win.
Morgan Ross (triple) went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI while Ross (triple) and Kadence Donohue (double) each posted two hits. Katherine Lamberson also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for F/S. Trailing 1-0 through one, F/S rattled off 17 unanswered runs, scoring at least two in each of the next six innings.
Lizzy Nugent went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Eagles, who were plagued by 10 errors.
"The first two innings we played good defense and were confident at the plate,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “After that, it was all Friendship/Scio.
“They put the ball in play, got every extra base they could, stole every base they could and made us pay for all our mistakes. With Neveah on the mound and the way they put the ball into play, coupled with our rough night in the field, made it difficult to stay in the game.”
Andover/Whitesville 5, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
BELMONT — Mikaila Brewster struck out five (3 walks) and Rachel Jackson went 2-for-3 to lift Andover/Whitesville.
Trailing 2-0 through three, A/W used a four-run fourth to take control. GV/B pulled to within 4-3 in the bottom half, but A/W added an insurance run in the sixth.
“In that fourth inning, we just made some costly errors,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said.
Hannah Southwick fanned nine (3 walks) while Abby Sullivan went 2-for-3 and Anna Drozdowski 2-for-4 for GV/B (0-2).
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 13, Allegany-Limestone 0, 5 inn.
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone was within 3-0 through two innings, but Fredonia plated 10 runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings to pull away.
The Gators fell to 0-5 while the Hillbillies improved to 3-0.
CCAA II EAST
Portville 15, Franklinville 5
FRANKLINVILLE — Mallor Welty and Alisha Dickerson combined to strike out 15, walk six and scatter just five hits to guide Portville.
Mattison Foster had a big day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double, four runs and three RBI for the Panthers (4-0). Welty finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs and Caleigh Zollinger was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and one RBI. Portville built up a 9-0 lead through four innings, but Franklinville answered with a five-run bottom half. The Panthers then tacked on six more insurance runs to seal it.
For Franklinville, Cheznea Rivera went 2-for-4 with a double and a run and Cayleigh Ainsworth singled, scored once and drove in one.