ALLEGANY — Les DeGolier challenged his team between innings.
His Olean High baseball squad had taken a 2-0 lead in the third, but found itself back in a tie game after surrendering a two-run top of the fifth, and had been held off the board in the other three innings to that point.
“So we went into the dugout and we challenged them,” DeGolier said. “The top (of the order) was coming around and we said, ‘we can’t wait any longer. We have to score.’” More accurately, DeGolier joked that the Huskies needed to “score five runs right now.” And then Olean went and did just that.
Dom Henzel went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Olean put up a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth before securing an 8-3 triumph over cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone as the home team in a CCAA I matchup on Saturday morning on A-L’s new turf field. In a game that was mostly even otherwise — both teams finished with eight hits, both had one more inning of one run (Olean in the sixth, A-L in the seventh) and each was sloppy, at times, in the field, with eight combined errors — Olean’s five-run fifth, and the 7-2 cushion it provided, made the difference.
“We just weren’t stringing together any hits,” DeGolier noted. “We had a big hit from Thomas Bates early that went for naught, and then we finally strung a few together. They stepped up to the challenge that inning, and that was kind of the difference-maker because everything else was pretty even. We exchanged hits, we exchanged mistakes, we really played a pretty even game.”
Bates doubled off the wall while finishing 2-for-4 with four RBI and Ethan Smucinski was 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Huskies (2-1), who quickly found their way back into the column after dropping a 6-3 decision to defending Section 6 Class C champion Gowanda the night before. Olean was the home team Saturday after the teams’ originally slated game from Monday was postponed due to snow and there was an emphasis on getting it in by week’s end. The rematch will be later this spring on the same field.
For A-L (4-4), which had fallen to Fredonia a night earlier, Caleb Strade and Matt Giardini both tripled while Andrew Forrest had an RBI single. Maddox DeLong struck out seven while issuing three walks before being pulled in the sixth.
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 15, Ellicottville 7
ELLICOTTVILLE — Silver Creek/Forestville marked 11 hits and used 12 walks and five Ellicottville errors to build a big lead and hold off the Eagles.
Gavin Borrello (double, two RBI, two runs) and Aiden Piccolo (four RBI) had three hits each for SC/F and Andrew Piccolo was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Andrew Piccolo and Garrison Hemphill struck out five batters each.
For Ellicottville, Caedon Wyatt went 3-for-4 with a double, his brother Braylon Wyatt was 2-for-5 with a double and five RBI and Logan Grinols went 2-for-4.
Salamanca 15, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5, 6 innings
SALAMANCA — Hayden Hoag reached base four times, being hit at-bat three times and marking a hit and scored four runs to pace Salamanca (6-3, 3-1).
Salamanca scored a season-high 15 runs. Jaxson Ross went 2-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in two and also struck out five batters against three walks in relief for the Warriors.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Nathan Wolfe reached base three times and Peyton Bradley went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
“It was a pretty complete game that we put together,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “We played error free baseball, we pitched well enough to get a league win. Most importantly our quality of at bats is getting better.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 9, Cheektowaga 2
ARCADE — After falling behind in five of its first six games, Pioneer jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and maintained control throughout.
Jack Buncy went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two RBI while Jud Ellis was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Brody Hopkins was 0-for-1, but scored twice and stole three bases. Sam Carter and Brody Ludwig combined to scatter just four hits and two walks and Pioneer committed just a single error in moving to 6-0 (5-0).
“It was nice,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said of grabbing the early advantage. “It was important to start out on top (for once), as you can’t always depend on those comebacks. But we continued it again though with some big hits and limiting our errors and walks. That’s kind of how we’ve done it.”
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — Landon Danaher was stellar over the weekend, recording 12 strikeouts and allowing just one hit and three walks in six shutout innings to propel Bolivar-Richburg.
Danaher and Wyatt Karnuth (3 RBI) each had two hits, with the latter posting a two-run double as part of a three-run fourth inning for the Wolverines.
Aydin Sisson and Camdyn MacDonell each added an RBI single while Reiss Gaines had an early double, which he later scored on for B-R. The Wolverines (7-0) took a 1-0 lead in the second before plating a trio of runs in both the third and fourth innings to take control. Trey Buchholz closed it out in the seventh, allowing one hit with a strikeout as he and Danaher combined on a two-hit shutout.
“I tip my cap to Danaher. He pitched one heck of a ballgame for them,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said to wellsvillesports.com. “He was dealing, and he was the star and the difference today.
“He spotted his fastball very well and had a curveball that had a lot of bite to it. Playing our third game in a row, we had some jet lag, but it is what it is. When you go up against a pitcher like that, he will find a way to make you pay.”
Cody Costello and Cooper Brockway had the two hits for Wellsville.