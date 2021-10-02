OLEAN — Sometimes, economy can be the best statistic in football.
Going into the game against Dunkirk, Olean High coach Phil Vecchio was concerned that the Marauders big and talented lines might just dominate Friday night’s game at Bradner Stadium.
But while the Marauders controlled the clock, Vecchio’s Huskies claimed a 22-14 victory in economical fashion.
The win also granted Vecchio’s wish as OHS improved to 2-3 on the season, but most significantly moved to 2-1 in the Section 6 Class B South standings. It pushed the Huskies alone into third place by a full game as the division teams jockey for one of four playoff berths. Next up is a game at Lake Shore (1-3) on Thursday night.
The loss dropped Dunkirk to 1-2.
THAT economical Olean offense?
Dunkirk had a stunning 63-33 edge in plays, but the Huskies had a 298-267 advantage in offensive yardage.
In other words, despite limited possession time, the Huskies averaged a gaudy nine yards per play, nearly five more than the Marauders.
“We only had those 33 plays, but to get 298 yards out of them is pretty impressive,” Vecchio said.
Indeed, two Olean snaps netted 99 of those yards, 70- and 29-yard touchdown connections from quarterback Railey Silvis to junior receiver Cade Anastasia.
And, on the other side of the ball, each of them logged an interception.
In addition, Silvis passed for one two-point conversion and ran for another.
The Huskies also got 114 yards and an 11-yard touchdown from tailback Jamison Pittman in 15 carries.
For Dunkirk, quarterback Javi DeJesus rushed for two touchdowns (2 and 4 yards) and running back Quanteer Neallard had 115 yards on 18 carries.
“IT WAS an odd game,” Vecchio said. “In the pregame huddle I told them I felt as if they were flat. Sure enough, (Dunkirk goes) down and scores on the first possession to go up 6-0. Luckily, we answered right back.
“Cade, who had been away from football for a couple of years, had a great game for us and has played well all year. And Railey had a solid game.”
But he added, “I was most proud of our defense. We held them scoreless in the second half and didn’t give them much. And the result was what we wanted … a ‘W’ in the left-hand column.”