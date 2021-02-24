FREDONIA — The Olean High girls basketball team is officially on a roll.
Nora Sweitzer registered 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Anayah Parks-Barker totaled 11 points and five rebounds to key the Huskies to a 52-33 triumph over Fredonia in CCAA West I action Tuesday.
Olean has now won four-straight after a season-opening loss, three of those by 19 or more. That eclipses its win total from last year when it finished 3-18.
Chrissy Martin pulled down six rebounds for the Huskies (4-0 league), who jumped out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
“Fredonia is always tough to play at,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “They are aggressive and scrappy. Our kids played tough tonight. We spent one day putting in new stuff and they worked hard even though we only had one practice. And tonight was the first game we had under 20 turnovers, so we were able to protect the ball which helped our case.”
Fredonia fell to 1-3.
CCAA EAST I
Randolph 61, Portville 56
RANDOLPH — Sydney Hvizdzak poured in 30 points, adding five rebounds and three steals, as Randolph edged Portville in a battle of unbeatens.
Kyra Pence had nine points and four assists while Payton Morrison chipped in four boards for the Cardinals (6-0). Randolph pushed a five-point halftime lead to seven entering the fourth and hung on over the final eight minutes.
Mallory Welty nearly matched Hvizdzak’s effort, going for 25 points (four 4-pointers) and four assists for Portville. Lillian Bentley posted 15 points and eight rebounds, Mia Hlasnick had six assists and three steals and Mia Welty hauled in nine boards for the Panthers (4-1).
Gowanda 68, Salamanca 25
GOWANDA — Miya Scanlan pumped in 26 points while Aaliyah Stevens totaled 16 to key Gowanda.
Gaowisas Steven added 11 points for the Panthers, who used a 16-2 second-quarter to take control and added to the advantage from there.
Jaeden Hubbard had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds while Jillian Rea grabbed nine boards for the Warriors (0-5).
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 83, Allegany-Limestone 34
LAKEWOOD — Sofia Genareo notched 24 points, Kira Ricker posted 20 and the duo combined to drain seven 3-pointers, to key Southwestern.
Ricker made five of those threes for the Trojans (2-1). Freshman Reece Beaver contributed 16 points in the win.
Gianna DeRose tallied nine points for Allegany-Limestone (1-4).
“We just got outplayed,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “We’re still working and need to do the little things every time down the court.”
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 28, Rochester Rapids 14
ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter posted 16 points and five steals and Brightleen Ngunyi hauled in 17 rebounds to guide New Life (4-1).
Sophia Peers tossed in 10 of 14 points for Rochester.
Cuba-Rushford 33, Franklinville 31
FRANKLINVILLE — Taylor Searle dropped in 18 points as Cuba-Rushford hung on for its first win of the season.
Brynn Lavery added nine points for the Rebels, who brought a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter before fending off a Franklinville push down the stretch.
“Franklinville made a good run at us in the fourth,” C-R coach Aaron Wight confirmed. “It was a good lesson for us as far as learning how to pay with a lead late in the game.”
Tarryn Herman posted 15 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Panthers (0-4).
AT GOWANDA Salamanca (25)
Warrior 1 0-0 3, Hubbard 7 3-5 17, Rea 0 2-2 2, Crouse 1 0-0 3, Oakes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-6 25.
Gowanda (68)
M. Scanlan 11 2-2 26, Steven 5 0-0 11, Snyder 3 0-0 6, Kota 2 0-2 4, A. Stevens 7 2-2 16, C. Scanlan 2 1-2 5. Totals: 30 5-9 68. Salamanca 7 9 16 25 Gowanda 11 28 46 68
Three-point goals: Salamanca 2 (Warrior, Crouse); Gowanda 3 (N. Scanlan 2, G. Steven). Total fouls: Salamanca 8, Gowanda 14. Fouled out:
A. Steven (G).
AT RANDOLPH Portville (56)
Ma. Welty 7 7-8 25, Hlasnick 4 0-0 9, Mi. Welty 1 1-2 4, Tkacik 1 0-0 3, Bentley 6 3-4 15. Totals: 19 8-14 56.
Randolph (61)
K. Pence 4 1-1 9, Adams 3 2-2 8, Q. Pence 1 0-0 2, Hvizdzak 13 2-2 30, Morrison 2 1-3 5, Storer 1 0-0 2, Philp 2 0-0 5. Totals: 26 6-9 61. Portville 14 26 40 56 Randolph 10 31 47 61
Three-point goals: Portville 6 (Ma. Welty 4, Hlasnick, Mi. Welty); Randolph 3 (Hvizdzak 2, Philp). Total fouls: Portville 10, Randolph 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT LAKEWOOD Allegany-Limestone (34)
Ralston 1 2-2 5, Paterniti 1 0-0 2, DeRose 4 1-1 9, Hemphill 3 0-0 6, Gleason 4 0-0 8, Lippert 1 0-0 2, Callen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-3 34.
Southwestern (83)
Durnell 0 0-2 0, Beaver 6 4-7 16, Lawton 3 0-0 6, Genareo 10 2-4 24, McIntyre 5 1-3 11, Lundmark 3 0-0 6, Ricker 7 1-2 20. Totals: 34 8-18 83. A-L 9 17 24 34 Southwestern 25 44 70 83
Three-point goals: A-L 1 (Ralston); Southwestern 7 (Genareo 2, Ricker 5).
AT FREDONIA Olean (52)
Thomas 2 0-0 4, Martin 4 0-0 9, Sweitzer 6 1-1 16, Parks-Barker 5 0-0 11, Federowicz 1 2-4 4, L. Williams 2 1-2 6, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-7 52.
Fredonia (33)
Tabone 2 1-2 7, Marsh 2 1-2 5, Wray 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 3-4 7, Timmerman 1 0-0 2, Koopman 1 0-0 2, Morales 1 0-2 2, Waterman 2 2-2 6. Totals: 12 7-10 33. Olean 17 30 45 52 Fredonia 2 15 22 33
Three-point goals: Olean 6 (Sweitzer 3, Martin, Parks-Barker, L. Williams); Fredonia 2 (Tabone 2). Total fouls: Olean 9, Fredonia 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Rochester Rapids (14)
Peers 5 0-0 10, Lyons 1 0-0 2, Bard 1 0-0 2, Eschner 0 0-2 0, Bixby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 14.
New Life Christian (28)
Hutter 7 2-2 16, Ngunyi 2 1-2 5, Silva 2 0-0 4, Hoskins 1 1-2 3, Ayoh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-6 28. Rochester 0 4 6 14 New Life 4 18 25 28
Three-point goals: Rochester (none); New Life (none). Total fouls: Rochester 4, New Life 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Cuba-Rushford (33)
Lavery 4 0-0 9, Jaffe 2 0-0 4, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 6 5-9 18. Totals: 13 5-9 33.
Franklinville (31)
Pfeiffer 1 0-0 3, Bentley 1 0-0 3, Graves 1 0-0 2, Slavinski 2 0-0 4, Herman 6 0-0 15, Frank 1 2-2 4. Totals: 12 2-4 31. C-R 9 19 28 33 Franklinville 4 13 20 31
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Searle, Lavery); Franklinville 5 (Pfeiffer, Bentley, Herman 3). Total fouls: C-R 7, Franklinville 9. Fouled out:
Jackson (F).
JV: Franklinville won.