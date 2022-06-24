(Editor’s note: On Saturday, Olean High School, due to the pandemic-induced cancellations in 2020 and ‘21, inducted three classes into its Athletics Wall of Fame. The Times Herald has revealed each of those classes across three days. Today’s final entry: The Class of 2022.)
Nicole Calbi
Class of 2008
SUNY Fredonia, 2013
St. Bonaventure University, 2015
An outstanding three-sport athlete at Olean, Calbi participated in cross country, basketball and softball. She lettered four years as one of Olean’s best-ever cross country runners and was selected a CCAA First Team All-Star all four years and the Expressway League MVP as a senior. She qualified and competed in the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships three-consecutive years and received the Section 6 Sportsmanship Award at the state meet as a senior. She was also a multiple Western New York Checkers Cross Country All-Star selection.
Calbi excelled in basketball as well, where as the point guard and captain, she led the Huskies to a CCAA Division I league title and a Section 6 Class B Championship in 2008. She received CCAA All-Star status as both a junior and senior and was selected in 2008 as the CCAA Division I Basketball Player of the Year and All-WNY Third Team All-Star. Calbi lettered two years in varsity softball as the shortstop and team captain. She earned CCAA Division I and Expressway Conference All-Star recognition in 2007.
In 2006 and ‘07, she was selected as the Fall OHS Athlete of the Season and in 2008 the OHS Outstanding Female Senior Athlete. She went on to play four years of collegiate basketball at Fredonia State and was the team leader in assists and steals throughout her college career.
Calbi continued her education at St. Bonaventure, earning a Master’s degree in school counseling and now works locally as a social worker for C-A BOCES. She continues to stay active in sports as a top local player in the Olean Women’s Softball League.
John Eaton
Portville Central School, 1983
SUNY Brockport, 1988
California University of Pennsylvania, 2008
Eaton is a dedicated and well-respected Certified Athletic Trainer for Olean and other local schools.
He’s responsible for leading the charge to implement athletic training services into many high schools in the Big 30 area. He’s served as an athletic trainer at both the high school and collegiate level and established and supervised Athletic Training Certification (ATC) Outreach Programs at both levels. He’s also served as an approved Clinical Instructor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Adjunct Professor at St. Bonaventure University.
Eaton worked as an Athletic Trainer for the World University Games in Buffalo 1993 and the Empire State Games from 1994-2004. Since 2003, he’s served as the Medical Advisor and committee member of the Big 30 Charities Football Classic, and since 2005 has worked on the National Ski Patrol as an Alpine Patroller/Emergency Care Technician.
In 1989, working for the Olean Medical Group, he became the first ever part-time service contracted Athletic Trainer for the OHS Athletic Department, and in 2019 became the first ever full-time Athletic Trainer at Olean.
Brian George
Class of 1990
JCC, Elmira College, Capella University
George lettered in football, basketball and tennis at Olean. A quarterback in football, he was selected to the Division 6 All-League First Team as a senior, also earning Big 30 and All-WNY All-Star recognition in 1989. He set an OHS season record and led all of WNY in passing yardage (1,584) as a senior. George still holds many Olean football passing records, including most completions in a game (21) and TD passes thrown in a game (4). He received the prestigious ’41-42’ Club George Burlingame Award as the OHS football team MVP.
George was also an outstanding guard in basketball, as a three-year varsity letter-winner. He was selected OHS Basketball Team Offensive MVP and achieved CCIAC Division I First Team All-Star recognition as a senior. He was selected twice to the IAABO Basketball Tournament All-Tourney Team. As a senior, he earned a varsity letter as a No. 2 singles player on the OHS tennis team. He went on to play collegiate basketball at both JCC and Elmira College.
A longtime employee of local business Cutco Corporation, he advanced to a managerial position in Human Resources and holds various leadership roles within the company. He’s given back to the Olean community by being active in many volunteer and civic positions, such as Olean Food Pantry, City of Olean Alderman, Salvation Army, Workforce Development, Rebuilding Together and Olean youth sports coach.
Molly Scholla (McMahon)
Class of 2004
John Carroll University, 2008
Alfred University, 2010
A versatile three-sport athlete, Scholla lettered in soccer, basketball and softball at Olean. A solid midfielder and team captain in soccer, she earned CCIAC Division I First Team All-Star honors as a senior.
She excelled in basketball as a three-year varsity letter-winner. She was a valuable lead guard on OHS teams that went 36-0 in CCIAC Division I league play, won three league titles, three IAABO tournaments, three Section 6 Championships, and contributed to a combined three-year overall record of 63-10.
A team captain, Scholla was selected a CCIAC Division I League All-Star as both a junior and senior. Chosen a Big 30 Large School All-Star and MVP, she was also honored as the Times Herald’s Big 30 Basketball Player of the Year in 2004.
As a senior, she was selected to All-WNY Third Team and All-WNY All-Academic Team. She was awarded the IAABO Board #121 Basketball Officials Scholarship and NYS Basketball Coaches Association Scholarship.
She played third base on the varsity softball team, achieving honorable mention league all-star status. She was selected to the OHS All-Sportsmanship Team in 2002 and the OHS Outstanding Senior Athlete in 2004.
Scholla went on to play four years of college basketball at John Carroll University, selected team captain as a senior. She was awarded the JCU Athletics Academic Award of Excellence for achieving the highest GPA for all female athletes. She received a two-year graduate assistant scholarship to Alfred University, serving the women’s basketball program as an assistant coach while earning a Master’s degree.
Scholla has gone on to a rewarding career as an ELA teacher and high school basketball coach in the area.