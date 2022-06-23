(Editor’s note: On Saturday, Olean High School, due to the pandemic-induced cancellations in 2020 and ‘21, inducted three classes into its Athletics Wall of Fame. The Times Herald will reveal each of those classes across three days. Today: The Class of 2021.)
OLEAN — A six-member class that had waited a year for its induction formally took its place in the Olean High School Athletics Wall of Fame at a ceremony held at the school on Saturday.
Selected to the Class of 2021 were Demetrius Bailey (2007), Dave Block, Ben Carucci (1956), Katy Irving (2003), Brandy Wangelin-Bennion (2007) and Sarah Wolcott (2006). Following are the bios on each new inductee:
Demetrius Bailey
Class of 2007
Muskingum University, 2012
A talented three-year varsity letter-winner in football and track and field, Bailey was selected as team captain in both sports. He was a solid two-way player as a running back and defensive back who earned Section 6 Class B South Division All-Star status as a sophomore, junior and senior and, as a senior, was selected as the OHS Football Offensive Player of the Year and to participate in the NY/PA Big 30 Game.
Bailey excelled in track and field, where he was an OHS record-holder in the triple jump, a Section 6 champion, New York State qualifier and state runner-up in the triple jump as a senior. He was also a Cattaraugus County and Super 8 triple jump and 400 relay team champion. He achieved the OHS Most Points Scored Award, the Most Valuable Field Athlete Award and was the OHS Athlete of the Season in the spring of 2007.
Bailey went on to a stellar collegiate career at Muskingum University, lettering four years each in football and both indoor and outdoor track and field.
He was an eight-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference honoree and both Muskingum and OAC triple jump record-holder, a seven-time OAC triple jump champion and NCAA Division III Track and Field Nationals qualifier.
He achieved the Outstanding Freshman Award, Excellence Award and the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award while at Muskingum. His passion for track and field led to a career in collegiate coaching, where he is currently the head track and field coach and assistant cross country coach at Franklin College in Indiana.
Dave Block
Hammondsport Central School, 1961
SUNY Cortland, 1972
Block was a longtime highly respected health teacher and baseball coach at Olean.
The son of two physical education teachers, he was involved in basketball, baseball, soccer and track during his high school career. Following high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division in Okinawa, Japan, and Vietnam. While in the army, he also played baseball, and as a result was drafted by the Cleveland Indians and pitched professionally for a time with the organization.
After pro baseball and completion of his education at Cortland State, he accepted a teaching position with the Olean City School District in 1972. While a health teacher, he briefly coached basketball in 1973 and then became the Olean varsity baseball coach in 1981, leading the Huskies to two CCIAC Division I League titles and four Expressway Conference titles and a Section 6 Class B championship in 1986.
Block saw many of his players attend college and play baseball at the next level, for which he was very proud. His knowledge of baseball was outstanding and he was a great teacher of the game. He touched the lives of many Olean students as an exceptional health teacher and mentor until his retirement in 2006. Sadly, he passed away in July of 2013.
Ben Carucci
Class of 1956
Carucci lettered in basketball and track and field at Olean in the 1950s. He excelled in track, where he won the hurdles at the Cattaraugus County Championships as a senior in 1956. That same year, he won the hurdle event at the Section 6 State Qualifier and went on to compete at the New York State meet at West Point.
Carucci set an Olean record at the time for the 180 low hurdles with a time of 21.4 seconds. He also participated in intramural volleyball and basketball at Olean. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in the Hawaiian Islands, serving the country as a radio school Morse Code translator. Returning to Olean, Carucci became an avid and very successful local golfer, winning the club championship at Birch Run Golf Course eight-straight years from 1986-94.
Has had an impressive six career holes-in-one and continues to stay active as a golfer and ranger at St. Bonaventure Golf Course. He worked his entire life in the Olean community, giving back through the years as a little league coach and a volunteer in many church and other service activities.
Katy Irving
Class of 2003
SUNY Geneseo, 2007
University at Buffalo, 2010
An exceptional multi-sport athlete, Irving lettered in five varsity sports at Olean (soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field). She was Olean’s volleyball team MVP as a senior and a softball CCIAC Division I All-Star in 2001 and 2002.
She was outstanding in basketball as a four-year varsity letter-winner, guiding those teams to a four-year league record of 47-1 and two Section 6 Class B Championships. She was honored as a CCIAC Division I All-Star three-straight years and selected league MVP as both a junior and senior. She was also named the Olean Times Herald Big 30 Basketball Player of the Year in both 2002 and 2003 and was a Buffalo News All-WNY First Team All-Star and a NYS Class B All-State Team selection as a senior.
A captain who was chosen to many all-tournament teams, Irving went on to score 1,017 career points for the Huskies. She excelled in the classroom as well and was selected the CCIAC Female Scholar Athlete and chosen to the WNY High School Sports All-Academic Girls Basketball Team in 2003.
An honor roll student active in many school activities, she served as SAC Co-President her senior year. She went on to play collegiate basketball at the University of Rochester and SUNY Geneseo, serving as team captain in 2006-07. She earned a Masters in Social Work from the University at Buffalo and received the prestigious Gold Memorial and DREAM awards for outstanding work related to families, women, children, community and student relationships. That led to a career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Director at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center.
Brandy Wangelin (Bennion)
Class of 2007
LeMoyne College, 2011
Buffalo State College, 2013
Wangelin was an exceptional three-sport athlete for Olean in soccer, basketball and track and field.
A four-year starter as a goalkeeper in soccer, she was recognized as a CCAA Division I All-Star for three-straight years and recorded 12 shutouts as a senior. She excelled in basketball, helping the Huskies to a Section 6 Class A championship and a trip to the Far Western Regionals in 2006. She was a CCAA Division I league all-star in both her junior and senior year and selected CCAA Player of the Year in 2007.
An Olean Times Herald Big 30 All-Star, she was twice selected to the All-WNY and All-State basketball teams. She was also an All-Tourney Team selection in the prestigious IAABO and Lockport tournaments.
Wangelin lettered six years in track and field culminating with a trip to the NYS Championships as a state qualifier on the OHS 1,600 relay team and also received the OHS track and field Coaches Award as a senior. She was honored as the Cattaraugus County Female Athlete of the Year in 2007. She went on to earn a full athletic scholarship to NCAA Division II LeMoyne College, where she participated four years on the women’s basketball team and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2011. She earned her Master’s Degree in 2013 from Buffalo State and secured her dream teaching job back at Olean in 2015. She continues to give back to her alma mater as a dedicated special education teacher and coach.
Sarah Wolcott
Class of 2006
St. Bonaventure University, 2010
Northeastern University, 2013
An outstanding three-sport athlete for the Huskies, Wolcott achieved all-league status in each. A four-year varsity starter in soccer, she was a three-time CCAA Division I All-Star and selected All-WNY Honorable Mention as a senior. She was also chosen to the Olean Times Herald Big 30 All-Star Team as a defender. In basketball, she was a
three-year varsity letter-winner and an integral part of three CCAA league championships and two Section 6 championship teams.
As a senior, Wolcott was honored as both a CCAA Division I League and OTH Big 30 Basketball All-Star. She lettered five years in varsity track and field and was recognized as a Cattaraugus County All-Star and the OHS Outstanding Field Athlete as both a junior and senior. A scholar-athlete and honor roll student, she also received recognition as an OHS All-Sportsmanship Team member.
Wolcott went on to earn a four-year scholarship to play NCAA Division I Soccer at St. Bonaventure, helping the team to two Atlantic 10 Tournament appearances, and was also named the SBU Women’s Soccer Defender of the Year in 2009. She received recognition as an NCAA Academic All-American nominee and a member of the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. In 2010, after college, she played and captained the Maine Tide in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. She earned a Master’s Degree in Sports Leadership and moved onto a career in college coaching and athletic administration.
Wolcott recently returned to St. Bonaventure as the Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Support Services.
