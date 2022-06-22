(Editor’s note: On Saturday, Olean High School, due to the pandemic-induced cancellations in 2020 and ‘21, inducted three classes into its Athletics Wall of Fame. The Times Herald will reveal each of those classes over the next three days. Today: The Class of 2020.)
OLEAN — A four-member class that had waited two years for its induction finally, formally took its place in the Olean High School Athletics Wall of Fame at a ceremony held at the school on Saturday.
Selected to the Class of 2020 were Bill Fraser, Julio Fuentes (2005), Charles Smith (1946) and James Wright (2004). Following are the bios on each new inductee:
Bill FraserTonawanda High School, 1963Hobart and William Smith College, 1967University of MiamiSt. Bonaventure UniversityFraser served as an Olean history teacher, guidance counselor and coach from the late 60s to early 90s. He initially became involved in Olean athletics as a cross country and track coach. After coaching, he stayed connected to OHS student-athletes as a guidance counselor, assisting and encouraging many to continue in both academics and athletics at the collegiate level.
Before leaving Olean, he helped create the ‘OHS Athletic Wall of Fame’ and served as a most dedicated and valuable committee member until his death in November 2019. Like the rank of Eagle Scout, which he achieved as a youth, his life was dedicated to serving both the community and local youth as a board member of many non-profit organizations.
His leadership skills were further evidenced by going on to become a union negotiator, helping to settle many teacher contracts in Western New York, and also by teaching courses at JCC and St. Bonaventure. In 2015, he established the William D. & Catherine Griffin Fraser Scholarship, which annually goes to an area graduate with plans to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field or education.
Julio FuentesClass of 2005Alfred UniversityFuentes was an exceptional three-sport athlete at OHS. He excelled in football as a three-year varsity starter and letterwinner and was a Section 6 Class B South Division First Team All-Star three-straight years as a running back/linebacker.
As a senior, Fuentes was selected as League Offensive MVP and WNY Sports Defensive MVP. He was also selected as a member of the All-WNY Football Team and All-New York State Third Team. A Big 30 All-Star in 2004 and 2005, Fuentes was selected as the OHS Football 41-42 Club George Burlingame Award winner as Team MVP in his senior year. He was also chosen as the OHS Athlete of the Season in Fall 2004 and selected to the OHS All-Sportsmanship Team as a sophomore.
Fuentes additionally earned three OHS varsity letters and was selected a CCIAC All-Star in 2007. As a senior, he received the prestigious CCIAC League Bryon Norton Award recognizing team play, dedication, hustle and sportsmanship. He was also awarded the OHS Basketball Michael Parks Team Player Award. Fuentes lettered two years in varsity baseball, where he also earned CCIAC all-star recognition. He graduated from Olean with an Advanced Regents Diploma and went on to Alfred University to study and play collegiate football. He continues to give back to OHS and the Olean community and created the JF20 Scholarship Foundation to help fund college for future Olean student-athletes. He was elected to OCSD Board of Education in 2021.
Charles SmithClass of 1946Smith was a three-year letterman in basketball at Olean. He was a tenacious defensive player often assigned to guard the top shooters on opposing teams. He caddied in the summers at Bartlett Country Club and realized his calling — to play and to teach others the game of golf. After graduation, he moved to Toledo, Ohio, to serve as the assistant pro at the famous Inverness Club. In 1965, Smith bought Forest Hills Country Club in Elyria, Ohio. He later sold the business and focused on teaching and tournament competition at the highest levels playing in two U.S. Opens, one Senior U.S. Open and one National PGA Championship.
At his peak, he was one of the top 150 players in the nation and in 1983 was recognized as Player of the Year in Ohio. In 1992, Smith was inducted into the Elyria Sports Hall of Fame. He retired at age 80, ending a career marked by giving over 40,000 golf lessons.
James WrightClass of 2004Hobart College, 2008Wright was an outstanding football and basketball player at Olean. He led Olean football to back-to-back Class B Section 6 titles in 2001 and ‘02 and was selected as a league all-star three consecutive years and First Team All-Western New York as a receiver in 2002 and again as a quarterback in 2003.
A talented two-way football player, Wright was selected First Team All-State as a defensive back in both his junior and senior year. As a junior, he was the recipient of the prestigious James Lofton Award recognizing the most outstanding wide receiver in WNY. He was also honored as Big 30 Football Player of the Year and the OHS Football 41-42 Club George Burlingame Award winner as Team MVP as a senior. Wright ended his football career as the school record-holder for most TD receptions (11).
Also an exceptional basketball player, he lettered three varsity years for the Huskies, helping those teams to three-straight CCIAC league titles. As a sophomore, he was chosen as the OHS Team Defensive MVP and went on to earn honors as a CCIAC Division I All-Star and Big 30 All-Star in bothhis junior and senior year. As a senior, he was recognized as the CCIAC Division I Basketball League Player of the Year and was selected as the OHS Outstanding Male Senior Athlete in 2004.
Wright went on to play collegiate football at Hobart College, earning First Team All-League and All-East Region honors as a wide receiver. He still holds many Hobart College career receiving and punt return records. Since graduating college in 2008, he’s been employed locally as Workforce Coordinator at The Connection and was recently promoted to Client Service Manager.
