OLEAN — The Olean High/Allegany-Limestone wrestling team took on Dunkirk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The final score and results were neither posted online or submitted to the Times Herald.
CCAA DIVISION IIRandolph 48, Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford 18FRANKLINVILLE — Luke Pagett (189) and Ryan Carpenter (285) both had pins to key Randolph. Pagett pinned Levi Jennings in 2:58 while Carpenter topped Kaleb Manzo in 54 seconds in the heavyweight bout.
On Franklinville/C-R’s Senior Night, the team’s lone senior, Dylan Bleau won by decision over David Malone. Evan Leonard (145) and Ben Payne (215) won by fall for Franklinville/C-R, in 5:54 and 1:39, respectively, while Devin Herman won by decision over Connor Braley at 152 pounds.
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 57, Springville 9
SPRINGVILLE — Brady Heckathorn won a battle of returning sectional finalists as Pioneer won a battle of league unbeatens in convincing fashion.
Heckathorn earned a 3-2 decision over Nick Brown at 160 pounds. Dominic Urbino earned a big pin at 145 pounds while Dan Kirsch (118), Xander Kirsch (126), Donald Bennett (152), Logan Ellis (172) and Luke Matheis (215) also won by pin for the Panthers (10-2, 5-0). With the win, Pioneer earned at least a share of the league title for the ninth-consecutive season.
“One-sixty was a battle of returning sectional finalists from different weights, Brady at 152 and Nick at 160,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards noted. “We bumped up Brady to be able to wrestle him and it was a very exciting match by both guys. That was a great win for us.
“Another real nice win was Dominic Urbino actually won by tech pin; he’s really just improving and getting better everyday. The boys knew there was a lot at stake tonight. We’re looking to close out (an outright) league title next week versus Eden.”
NON-LEAGUE
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 72, Salamanca 3
FALCONER — Devyn Morrison (215), Charlie Reichenbach (145), Dalton Caldwell (152) and Brodie Little (160) all won by fall in a minute or less to power Falconer/CV.
David Stein (285) also won by fall for Falconer/CV, which added six forfeit victories to its win total. Malaki Harrison decisioned Mason Kilmer, 9-7, at 138 pounds for Salamanca’s lone triumph.