PORTVILLE — A years-long league match winning streak came to an end under difficult circumstances for the Portville volleyball team Wednesday night, but not without a strong fight from the shorthanded Panthers.
Down to just seven players, some of them called up from the junior varsity squad, due to multiple starters being placed in quarantine, Portville lost a five-set battle with Olean in CCAA Central play, 17-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Brynn Ackerman had 18 kills and three digs and Adele Dwaileebe had 10 kills, nine digs and two aces for Olean. Alice Dwaileebe had nine kills, five blocks and four digs and Grace Parr added eight kills, four aces and seven digs. Logan Baer made 45 assists with 12 digs and three aces; Makenna Pancio had 20 digs.
“Tonight was a battle and we played the best match of our season to date,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said “My seniors stepped up and had a lot of big plays tonight. The whole team contributed and this match has fired us up for playoff week. What a match.
“Coach Kelly (Unverdorben) always has a strong team and her girls rallied for her tonight. What a great program and they should be proud. Best of luck in the playoffs, Panthers; we are rooting for you!”
For Portville, Jill Stebbins had 46 assists, Reggie Tkacik added 11 kills and seven digs, Olivia Cook had 22 kills and 13 digs and Olivia Emley had 18 digs and four aces. Lillian Bentley added eight kills, five blocks and three aces and eighth grader Adriana Ensell had five kills, three aces and three digs.
“They gave it their all, they did everything they could and worked really hard and kept a positive attitude,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “It’s tough when you’re missing five of your starters.
“I’m really proud of the couple of starters that we have left and how hard they worked and tried to keep everybody positive and upbeat and keep them going. Gosh, I think we were down seven points in the second set and they clawed their way right back in and ended up winning it. So it was like, ‘holy cow,’ they just battled. The scores say a lot for them.
“I also don’t want to take a thing away from Olean,” Unverdorben added. “They played a great game, they received well and played together.”
Portville has been adjusting its lineup since Saturday, when it first started losing starters to quarantine.
“It’s been tough on all of us, tough on the kids that are home, they’re just heartbroken and can’t be there for their teammates,” Unverdorben said. “Then the girls that are there are working so hard and trying to make them proud as well. It’s a hard time for the kids, a really hard time for them. None of them are sick, they’re just quarantined, and they just feel bad.”
The Panthers had not lost a league match since 2014 against Randolph.
CCAA CENTRAL
Southwestern 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
ALLEGANY — Southwestern held off Allegany-Limestone in four sets, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-11.
For A-L (7-8, 6-8), Jenna Louser had 10 kills and three blocks. Madison Callen had six kills and Alaina Quattrone had four kills.
For Southwestern (6-10, 6-8), Lauren Cotter had nine kills and seven blocks, Madeleine Dubois had eight kills and Anna Rauh had 10 kills and four digs.
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Ellicottville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — North Collins went on the road to sweep Ellicottville, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.
Allison Rowland had eight kills and three aces and Jenna Hadley made nine assists for Ellicottville (1-12).
Randolph 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Randolph cruised to a sweep on the road, 25-6, 25-14, 25-10.
Salamanca fell to 5-9 (4-9 league).
Gowanda 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
GOWANDA — Gowanda rolled to a sweep on three identical scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 7-7.
LATE TUESDAY
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 3, Ellicottville 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — After dropping the first set, Pine Valley rallied to win the next three, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20, on Tuesday.
Jenna Hadley had seven aces, 15 digs and 17 assists for Ellicottville, while Allison Rowland had 15 Kills and 11 digs and Hayly Fredrickson added three aces and four kills.