OLEAN — The Olean High softball team bounced back from its Tuesday loss to Falconer, holding off Southwestern, 7-6, on Wednesday in CCAA I West play.
Olean led 7-2 through six innings and held on for the win. Kiley Anastasia struck out nine, walked four and allowed eight hits on the mound for the Huskies. Sofia Genereo and Katie Lowe combined for nine strikeouts and two walks, allowing seven hits for Southwestern.
Anastasia helped herself with two hits, including a double and Emma Edwards, JoJo Gibbons (double), Makenna Pancio (triple), Amy Campbell (double) and Hannah Nelson (double) all contributed big hits for the Huskies.
For Southwestern, Kylee Dibble, Allisandria Durnell and Sofia Genereo all had two hits.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 16, Franklinville 1, 5 inn.
FRANKLINVILLE — Kylie Blessing homered and drove in four total runs and Mallory Welty fired a six-strikeout one-hitter, with no walks, to power Portville.
Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while Mia Hlasnick went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Those two and Blessing all plated two runs in the win.
Olivia Emley was 2-for-4 while driving in one and scoring once for the Panthers (13-1), who won their third game in as many days and their fourth contest in five days.
Megan Jackson had the hit while Olivia Frank scored for Franklinville (1-10).