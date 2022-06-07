HORNELL — The Olean Oilers played their first regulation contest in nearly three years on Monday night.
And they made their presence felt … immediately, and emphatically.
Olean scored five runs in the first two innings, racked up 18 hits, drew 10 walks and held control essentially from the get-go in downing old rival Hornell, 13-5, in its New York Collegiate Baseball League opener on Monday night at Maple City Park.
After winning in its first try since late July of 2019, Olean will stage its first home game since that same period tonight (7:30 p.m.) at Bradner Stadium against Dansville.
If there were first-game jitters Monday, they seemed to affect Hornell, now the Steamers after a decades-long run as the Dodgers, more than the Oilers. Olean’s first two batters of the game reached via infield error and the Oilers used three first-inning miscues to take an early 2-0 lead. After the Steamers answered with a run in the bottom half, coach Andrew White’s team pounced for three more in the second, again benefitting from another error, to take a 5-1 lead and set the tone for a high-scoring, three hour and thirty-five-minute affair.
Cleanup hitter Andrew Stillinger (Niagara) went 3-for-7 with two RBI and two runs scored and Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven, 3 runs) and Mitchell Grosch (Mercyhurst) also had three hits for the Oilers. Leadoff hitter Stan Zagrodnik (Wofford, RBI) went 2-for-4 with two runs while Jake Meeker (St. John Fisher) and Zach Swanger (Garrett, double) also had two hits. A.J. Vigliotti (Wagner) and Taiga Sakuma (Herkimer CCC) also doubled and drove in a run in the hitting attack for Olean.
If Monday’s outcomes — Genesee beat Dansville 17-8, the Syracuse Spartans topped Rochester 10-0 and the Syracuse Salt Cats and Cortland tied 9-9 — are any indication, hitting is far ahead of the pitching at the start of the 2022 season.
And so it was in the Olean game.
The teams combined for 32 hits, including five doubles.
Olean used four pitchers, none going more than 3 ⅔ innings, and that group totaled 13 strikeouts and allowed a manageable four earned runs. That was the good component. The facet to work on is that issued eight walks while taking advantage of 10.
Both sides settled down to some degree, with each scoring twice in the fourth and Hornell notching two runs to Olean’s one in the seventh. The Oilers committed one error, as part of that fourth, and Hornell (0-1) didn’t have any after the second inning. But after the Steamers pulled to within 8-5 in the eighth, Olean used one last big inning — a five-run eighth, highlighted by a two-run single from Stillinger and RBI doubles from Vigliotta and Sakuma — to put the game away.
Colton Burd and Peyton Johnson both had three hits for Hornell.