DEPEW — For the second-straight week, the Olean High football team very much found itself in a game in the final few minutes.
But this time, there was no rally needed. It merely had to hang on.
And that’s exactly what it did, earning win No. 2 with perhaps its best overall performance of the young campaign.
Railey Silvis accounted for three touchdowns, throwing two while running for another, and the Huskies built up a 28-14 halftime lead before pulling out a 28-23 triumph over Depew in a Section 6 Class B-2 matchup on Friday night.
Much like in its 14-8 Week 2 triumph over Dunkirk, Olean (2-1) played relatively evenly with Depew from a statistical standpoint. In this one, the Huskies were outgained just barely (287-285) and had 14 first downs to the Wildcats’ 13. And each team moved the ball in different ways as 200 of Olean’s 285 came via pass (with Silvis finishing 9-for-11 for an average of 22 yards, with one pick) and 231 of Depew’s 287 came on the ground.
Again, though, Olean made a few more plays.
Silvis connected with Jason Brooks (4 receptions, 94 yards) on a 67-yard TD pass in the first quarter and Jason Copella (2 catches, 69 yards) on a 34-yard score in the second quarter. The junior signal-caller also had a 1-yard TD run while Nick Pantuso had a six-yard touchdown scamper as the Huskies went up 28-14 at the break.
After a scoreless third frame, Olean surrendered an 85-yard TD run from Christian Pagano and a safety, but ultimately managed to hang on.
“We had to stop them twice in the fourth quarter,” OHS coach Phil Vecchio noted. “We made a great goal line stand on fourth down. It looked like, on the 1-yard line, Kaleb Ramadhan was the first guy to step up, but he got a bunch of help from our guys. And then they got the safety on us, so we kick it off, they drove down close to the 10 and then we made a couple of good run-stuff plays. We were able to hang on and (secure) it at the end; we made a sack to finish it.”
Aiden Nenno had a team-best 8.5 tackles (2 for loss) and a sack while Jamison Pittman made seven stops as the Huskies handed Depew (2-1) its first loss. Pagano finished with 165 rushing yards on 25 carries for the Wildcats.
“It was exciting,” Vecchio said. “We were thrilled with the first half; Railey made a few plays, Jason (Brooks) caught a long, Copella made two very important catches for us. We ran it well enough. That’s kind of the hope, keep them honest and try to complete some passes. Depew was a quality team (the Wildcats were ranked No. 22 in MaxPreps’ Top 25 listing for Section 6 teams, one spot ahead of the Huskies). That was a really tough game and we’re really proud of the effort.”
SECTION 6 CLASS B-1
Pioneer 27, West Seneca East 6
YORKSHIRE — Joe Stover had his second monster outing in as many weeks, running 25 times for 293 yards and all four of his team’s TDs to lead Pioneer.
Stover, who’s totaled eight TDs in the last two games, had touchdown runs of 61 and 37 yards as the Panthers first went up 14-0, then pulled away from a 14-6 halftime lead with two more scores. Jordan King had 10 tackles with a fumble recovery while Logan Ellis racked up eight stops and had a caused fumble and Stover added seven tackles for Pioneer (3-0).
“We’ve had so many injuries and issues with quarantine, we’re just proud of the kids that they’ve been able to overcome all those different obstacles that we’ve had in front of us,” said Pioneer coach Jim Duprey, whose team piled up 353 yards (all on the ground) in outgaining WSE 353-182.
Perhaps the only downside in an otherwise third-straight convincing win for Pioneer is that it committed 14 penalties for 105 yards.
“It got chippy,” Duprey acknowledged. “We lost our heads a little bit, at times, and that’s something we definitely need to work on and clean up if we’re going to be successful over these last few weeks.”
Devere Mathis had the lone score on a 4-yard run for West Seneca East.
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Portville 62, Silver Creek/Forestville 14
DUNKIRK — Portville quarterback Hunter Griffin threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and running back Jayden Lassiter ran for three of his own to lead the Panthers (3-0).
Lassiter also made three interceptions (88 return yards) on defense, sparking three of his team’s four turnovers against the Silver Creek/Forestville offense. He ran for 167 yards on 15 carries.
Griffin completed 5-of-9 passes for 116 yards, with Joe Long catching two, both touchdowns, for 87 yards. Also scoring touchdowns for the Panthers were Luke Smith (kickoff return), Kaedon Holcomb (rushing) and Blake George (receiving).
NON-LEAGUE
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 25, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH — Bishop Kopta went 10-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns and had a 33-yard interception return TD to lead defending NYS Class D champion C/S/P.
Connor Cooper had 13 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown while John Swabik ran seven times for 95 yards for the Wolfpack (4-0), which used two third-quarter scores to pull away from a 13-6 halftime lead.
Xander Hind had an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown for Randolph (1-1).
“We weren’t supposed to play them this week, but because of (COVID-related changes), we got them,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “They attacked us, they were ultra-physical, you can tell where they’ve been the last few years.
“But honestly, it was really good for us. Nobody likes to lose; they’re good, but it was good for us to play them. We’re still young, we have seven sophomores out there. But it was a good opportunity for us, for sure.”