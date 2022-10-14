CHEEKTOWAGA — On the road, against the league’s first-place and only unbeaten program, the Olean High football team would probably have taken this situation 10 out of 10 times:

After trailing 21-6 early, the Huskies pulled to within 21-19 in the third quarter, got the ball back and put together a solid drive with an opportunity to jump ahead. Alas, that drive was eventually cut short … and so, too, were Olean’s comeback chances.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social