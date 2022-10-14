CHEEKTOWAGA — On the road, against the league’s first-place and only unbeaten program, the Olean High football team would probably have taken this situation 10 out of 10 times:
After trailing 21-6 early, the Huskies pulled to within 21-19 in the third quarter, got the ball back and put together a solid drive with an opportunity to jump ahead. Alas, that drive was eventually cut short … and so, too, were Olean’s comeback chances.
Joe Mest threw three long touchdown passes, but a strong Olean effort was thwarted in a 35-19 loss to Maryvale on Friday night. With a win, the Huskies would have punched their playoff ticket ahead of next week’s non-league matchup with Allegany-Limestone. Instead, Olean will need a little help to become one of the four playoff participants from Class B-2, needing Cheektowaga (against whom Olean holds the head-to-head tiebreaker) to lose to these same Flyers in Week 8.
The tide turned with a Jaxsyn Mortiz interception return TD that gave Maryvale a 27-19 lead with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The Flyers made it a two-score game just two minutes later with a 70-yard TD pass from William Schiller to Hunter Murphy.
“It was a pretty back-and-forth game,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio noted. “They scored, we scored, they got it to 21-6 and then we got it to 21-12 at the half. Then we scored in the third quarter to make it 21-19 and we got the ball back and we started driving down the field. Then we had a miscommunication on a route and they returned it for a pick-six.
“Then on the very next kickoff, we did not recover it. And they scored on the next play, made it 35-19, and that’s the way it ended.”
Schiller finished 5-for-7 for 117 yards and two TDs while Justus Hill ran 18 times for 163 yards and a touchdown and Murphy caught four passes for 119 yards for Maryvale. Mest finished 14-of-28 for 223 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. He connected with Cade Anastasia on touchdowns of 23 and 66 yards and tossed a five-yard score to Thomas Bates.
Anastasia caught five passes for 136 yards and Bates grabbed six balls for 60 yards. Chris Bargy had a team-best seven tackles while Monoah Miketish had 6 ½ tackles. Olean was outgained 373-271, including a 256-48 edge on the ground. Both teams had three turnovers, but the Huskies’ were more costly.
I was really pleased with our effort, they fought their tails off,” Vecchio said. “Maryvale is a big, strong, senior-laden football team and we hung in there pretty good.
“We just had a couple turnovers that killed us. We had a fumble early in the game, we had a couple interceptions and we didn’t field that kickoff. That’s a turnover in my mind. So it was 4-3 in turnovers and that was probably the difference in the game.”