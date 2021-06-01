OLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team won all four of the contested matches en route to its first league victory of the season on Tuesday night.
Nick Herrington won the 102-pound bout by fall in just 1:24 as the Huskies downed Gowanda, 46-6, in a CCAA Division I matchup. Damon Liguori (138) and Nate Gabler (152) also earned wins by pin while Isaiah Deemer added a 9-1 major decision triumph at 145 pounds for Olean.
In a match that featured four double forfeits, the Huskies (1-2 league) also had four victories by Gowanda forfeit.
Gowanda’s lone win came via forfeit at 110 pounds.
BOYS GOLF
Allegany-Limestone 40, Ellicottville 15
Allegany-Limestone 38, Portville 17
Allegany-Limestone 36.5, Salamanca 18.5
Salamanca 34, Ellicottville 21
Salamanca 30.5, Portville 24.5
Portville 32.5, Ellicottville 22.5
BOLIVAR — Allegany-Limestone’s Michael Davis fashioned a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors and helped the Gators (16-0, 12-0) remain perfect this season in a quad-match at Bolivar Golf Course.
Also helping A-L secure the win was Andy Rohrs by turning in a 40. Alex Arabatzis and Braden Johnson finished with a 44 and 45, respectively.
Jarrett Pond posted a 43 to key Salamanca (17-4-1, 9-3) to a 2-1 day, while Drew Langdon shot a 45 for Portville (4-8-1, 4-5-1). Chris Calarco and Gian Nuzzo each turned in for Ellicottville (4-11, 4-7).