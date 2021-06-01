OLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team won all four of the contested matches en route to its first league victory of the season on Tuesday night.

Nick Herrington won the 102-pound bout by fall in just 1:24 as the Huskies downed Gowanda, 46-6, in a CCAA Division I matchup. Damon Liguori (138) and Nate Gabler (152) also earned wins by pin while Isaiah Deemer added a 9-1 major decision triumph at 145 pounds for Olean.

In a match that featured four double forfeits, the Huskies (1-2 league) also had four victories by Gowanda forfeit.

Gowanda’s lone win came via forfeit at 110 pounds.

BOYS GOLF

Allegany-Limestone 40, Ellicottville 15

Allegany-Limestone 38, Portville 17

Allegany-Limestone 36.5, Salamanca 18.5

Salamanca 34, Ellicottville 21

Salamanca 30.5, Portville 24.5

Portville 32.5, Ellicottville 22.5

BOLIVAR — Allegany-Limestone’s Michael Davis fashioned a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors and helped the Gators (16-0, 12-0) remain perfect this season in a quad-match at Bolivar Golf Course.

Also helping A-L secure the win was Andy Rohrs by turning in a 40. Alex Arabatzis and Braden Johnson finished with a 44 and 45, respectively.

Jarrett Pond posted a 43 to key Salamanca (17-4-1, 9-3) to a 2-1 day, while Drew Langdon shot a 45 for Portville (4-8-1, 4-5-1). Chris Calarco and Gian Nuzzo each turned in for Ellicottville (4-11, 4-7).

AT BOLIVAR GC

Salamanca: Pond 43, Clark-Sanford 50, Murphy 54, Hedlund 56, Jones 61

Portville: Langdon 45, Pagett 50, Perkins 57, Mathes 60, Grandusky 73

Allegany-Limestone: Davis 37, Rohrs 40, Arabatzis 44, Johnson 45, Lechner 50

Ellicottville: Calarco 51, Nuzzo 51, Kruszynski 70, Winship 73, Coolidge 77

 

AT OLEAN

Olean 46, Gowanda 6

102: Herrington (O) 1:24 Jackson, 110: Quin (G) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: Liguori (O) 5:54 Hortz, 145: Deemer (O) maj. dec. 9-1 Hiner, 152: Gabler (O) 2:37 Smith, 160: O'Dell (O) forfeit, 172: double forfeit, 189: Bargey (O) forfeit, 215: Walsh (O) forfeit, 285: Kayes (O) forfeit.

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...