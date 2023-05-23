OLEAN — Quintin Allen turned in what might be viewed as a season-best performance.
Unfortunately for the Olean High boys track and field team, it wasn't quite enough.
Allen spurred four victories, two in individual events and two in relays, but the Huskies were nipped by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 74-67, on Tuesday. Allen took first in the 200 (:24.50) and long jump (19-10 ½) and ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams, leading off the latter.
Lucas Peterson-Volz was a double-winner for Olean, claiming the 1,600 and 3,000. Caedyn Tingley captured the 400 and was also part of the two relay triumphs. Keegan Evans and Noah Gallo ran legs on the 400 squad and Karsen Stadtler and Will Crosson were part of the 1,600 team.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley won first place in 10 of 17 events, but Olean grabbed 10 second-place finishes to remain in it throughout. Riley Houghwot (triple jump, high jump) and Charles Sundquist (shot put, discus) both won two events for Falconer/CV.
BOYS TRACK
Pioneer 74, Iroquois 67
ELMA — Pioneer’s Karter Giboo won the high jump and long jump to lead the Panthers to a road win in its dual meet finale.
Finishing second in ECIC Div. III, Pioneer (7-1, 5-1) got individual wins from Drew Jedrzek (100), Gabe Kempf (800), Chris Howatt (discus) and Jimmy Steppe (shot put). The Panthers won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Allegany-Limestone 115, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 25
Allegany-Limestone 117, West Valley 24
ALLEGANY — Alex Redeye was a triple-winner, leading the field in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to key Allegany-Limestone to a pair of wins.
Josh Nolder (110 hurdles, high jump), Connor Goudie (100, triple jump) and Matthew Milliner (200, 400) all snagged two solo wins for the Gators while Ahren Faller (shot put) and Jacob Herbert (pole vault) each added a field win and ran on the top 400 relay team with Goudie and Milliner.
Kevin Edwards-Hardy chipped in a win in the discus for A-L. Jack Tharnish had one of West Valley's two firsts, winning the long jump. Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the 1,600 relay, led by Ben Seiflein.
GIRLS TRACK
Iroquois 82, Pioneer 59
ELMA — Pioneer’s Brooklyn Lazarz was a double-winner, taking the 800 and 1,500, but the Panthers lost their road meet, falling to 4-2.
Also for Pioneer, Valerie Gilbert won the pole vault and the Panthers swept the relays: 400, 1,600 and 3,200.
Olean 83, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 58
OLEAN — Ava Borer (400, triple jump) and Addison Crosson (200, high jump) both logged a pair of individual firsts to key Olean to its second-straight duel win.
Borer also anchored the winning 1,600 relay team.
Jez Fayson took the 100 hurdles and was also part of the top 1,600 relay, along with Molly DeRose and Lily Schena. Leah Williams (shot put) and Sophia Rucinski (3,000) both added solo wins for the Huskies.
Natalie Dossey won the 100 and 800 for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
Allegany-Limestone 122,
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 18
Allegany-Limestone 119, West Valley 20
ALLEGANY — Brogann Howard and Angelina Napoleon each won three events to power Allegany-Limestone to a sweep.
Howard claimed the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump and Napoleon took the 1,500, 3,000 and high jump. Both were also part of a winning relay to make it a 4-for-4 day for each. Napoleon ran with fellow seniors Ashlyn Collins, Lilianna Peters and Kagome Cleveland in a senior send-off for their final duel meet.
Caitlyn Kellogg won the 100 and 200 and Peters (800), Collins (400) and Lilly Coulter (400 hurdles) all added an individual win and were part of two first-place relays for the Gators.
A-L captured the top spot in all 17 events.
BOYS TRACK
AT ELMA
Pioneer 74, Iroquois 67
100: Jedrzek (P) :11.2; 200: Dickson (I) :23.0; 400: Silliman (I) :54.2; 800: Kempf (P) 2:21; 1,600: Cantie (I) 5:13; 3,200: Stanczewski (I) 11:15; 400 relay: Pioneer (Jedrzek, Reifsteck, D. Giboo, Stover) :45.4; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Doyle, Bekiel, Hoffman, Craft) 3:41.6; 3,200 relay: Iroquois 9:07; 110 hurdles: Silliman (I) :16.0; 400 hurdles: Stanczewski (I) :59.2; long jump: K. Giboo (P) 19-2.75; triple jump: Lee (I) 40-10; high jump: K. Giboo (P) 5-6; shot put: Steppe (P) 39-6; discus: Howatt (P) 112-5; pole vault: Wesnewski (I) 12-0.
AT OLEAN
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 74, Olean 67
100: Dossey (F/CV) :12.21; 200: Allen (O) :24.50; 400: Tingley (O) :55.32; 800: Binkley (F/CV) 2:17.97; 1,600: Peterson-Volz (O) 5:15.17; 3,200: Peterson-Volz (O) 11:28.26; 400 relay: Olean (Evans, Allen, Tingley, Gallo) :46.69; 1,600 relay: Olean (Allen, Stadtler, Crosson, Tingley); 3,200 relay: Falconer/CV (Binkley, Troutman, Lundmark, Baker); 110 hurdles: Kilmer (F/CV) :17.31; 400 hurdles: Reichenbach (F/CV) 1:07.98; long jump: Allen (O) 19-10 1/2; triple jump: Houghwot (F/CV) 39-0 1/2; high jump: Houghwot (F/CV) 5-11; shot put: Sundquist (F/CV) 39-1 3/4; discus: Sundquist (F/CV) 113-6; pole vault: Bailey (F/CV) 11-6.
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 115, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 25
Allegany-Limestone 117, West Valley 24
100: Goudie (AL) :11.7; 200: Milliner (AL) :23.6; 400: Milliner (AL) :55.1; 800: Redeye (AL) 2:04.1; 1,600: Redeye (AL) 5:06.7; 3,200: Redeye (AL) 11:05.8; 400 relay: A-L (Herbert, Faller, Milliner, Goudie) :45.7; 1,600 relay: Cattaraugus-LV (Seiflein, Merrill, Wilson, Brockel) 3:45.7; 3,200 relay: A-L (O'Dell, Thomas, Wolfe, Johnson) 10:13.2; 110 hurdles: Nolder (AL) :16.8; 400 hurdles: Kowalsky (WV) 1:09.2; long jump: Tharnish (WV) 16-11 1/2; triple jump: Goudie (AL) 38-1 1/2; high jump: Nolder (AL) 5-6; shot put: Faller (AL) 42-9; discus: Edwards-Hardy (AL) 135-11; pole vault: Herbert (AL) 11-6.
GIRLS TRACK
AT ELMA
Iroquois 82, Pioneer 59
100: Biakawicz (I) :12.78; 200: Biakawicz (I); 400: Biakawicz (I) 1:01.1; 800: Lazarz (P) 2:30.2; 1,500: Lazarz (P) 5:34; 3,000: Cerdo (I); 400 relay: Pioneer (Leederman, Rumfola, Fyock, Rosier) :54.1; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Rogers, Drennan, Rosier, Kless) 4:28.9; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Lazarz, Gilbert, Rosier, Drennan) 10:41.8; 100 hurdles: Current (I) :16.2; 400 hurdles: Cimino (I) 1:10.0; long jump: Tomako-Pulaski (I) 16-6; triple jump: Koxeka (I) 34-8.5; high jump: Kosek (I) 5-0; shot put: Aichinger (I); discus: Thomas (I) 108; pole vault: Gilbert (P) 7-6.
AT OLEAN
Olean 83, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 58
100: Dossey (F/CV) :13.9; 200: Crosson (O) :29.98; 400: Borer (O) 1:03.89; 800: Dossey (F/CV) 2:51.54; 1,500: Krenzer (F/CV) 5:27.69; 3,000: Rucinski (O) 14:41.86; 400 relay: Falconer/CV (Ekstrom, Madonia, Lundmark, Wittmeyer) :52.22; 1,600 relay: Olean (Jez. Fayson, DeRose, Schena, Borer) 4:33.77; 3,200 relay: Falconer/CV (Hattaray, Birath, Zaranek, Krenzer); 100 hurdles: Jez. Fayson (O) :18.38; 400 hurdles: Madonia (F/CV) 1:10.99; long jump: Schena (O) 14-9; triple jump: Borer (O) 31-10; high jump: Crosson (O) 4-2; shot put: Williams (O) 30-10 3/4; discus: Wittmeyer (F/CV) 88-1; pole vault: Lundmark (F/CV) 8-0.
AT ALLEGANY
Allegany-Limestone 122, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 18
Allegany-Limestone 119, West Valley 20
100: Kellogg (AL) :13.3; 200: Kellogg (AL) :28.2; 400: Collins (AL) 1:06.1; 800: Peters (AL) 2:38.5; 1,500: Napoleon (AL) 5:07.7; 3,000: Napoleon (AL) 1:07.3; 400 relay: A-L (Napoleon, Collins, Peters, Cleveland) :59.0; 1,600 relay: A-L (Karl, Howard, Lyle-Hess, Coulter) 4:44.2; 3,200 relay: A-L (Collins, Peters, Karl, Coulter) 10:52.3; 100 hurdles: Howard (AL) :18.6; 400 hurdles: Coulter (AL) 1:13.8; long jump: Howard (AL) 13-71/2; triple jump: Howard (AL) 28-4 3/4; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 5-6; shot put: Rhodes (AL) 25-7 1/2; discus: Mickens (AL) 73-4; pole vault: Giardini (AL) 7-0.