OLEAN — The Olean High girls basketball team needed some lockdown defense to stay on the winning side Wednesday night.
The Huskies held Holland to seven or fewer points in all four quarters of Wednesday’s non-league game, giving themselves a chance to win their third straight, 36-24.
Williams led the Huskies (7-8) with eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Jezerae Fayson had eight points and nine rebounds.
“It was just a really hard fought game tonight between both teams. It was a low-scoring game but my team did what it needed to do. I wish the free-throw percentage (Olean was 5-of-19) was a bit better but they worked hard and earned a non-league win.”
Lily Teijiera led Holland (10-5) with seven points.
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 44, Houghton 40
HOUGHTON — New Life Christian’s Marceline Hutter scored 24 points to help her team hold on to a road victory.
Jess Prentice scored 33 points for Houghton (4-12).
Houghton trailed 28-18 at halftime and cut the lead to three entering the fourth quarter, but could not rally all the way back.
Bolivar-Richburg 37, Alfred-Almond 23
ALMOND — Bolivar-Richburg (6-9) won for the second time in its last three games as Raegan Giardini scored a game-high 11 points.
For Alfred-Almond, Chloe Bracken had nine points.
Wellsville 39, Letchworth 36
WELLSVILLE — Perhaps shaking off some rust after eight days off, Wellsville scored four points in the first quarter, but picked up the scoring with 14 in each of the next two quarters.
Lindsay Stuck led the Lions (9-8) with 12 points. Averee Palmatier grabbed seven rebounds — all on the offensive glass — and took two steals.
Makenna Dunar also grabbed seven rebounds and Emily Robbins marked five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For Letchworth (4-14), Annika Milillo scored 13 points.
Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord candidly called the first quarter “pretty rough.”
“And credit to Letchworth, they're a scrappy team,” she said. “They're in every game. But in the second quarter, Sara Reitz and Maddy Parks had 13 out of the 14 points ... that was a huge difference maker and had us go into halftime up two.
“Our goal coming into that third quarter was to win that quarter. I'll be honest, in the first half we got outworked but we were able to turn that around and led by Sara Reitz as a senior and Maddy and Linsday in that second and third quarter and our veterans were able to finish it off.”
BOYS HOOPS
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 54, Houghton 39
HOUGHTON — Jefferson Issah poured in 33 points to lift New Life Christian.
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey added 11 points for New Life.
For Houghton (1-12), Josh Davidson scored 17 points on five 3-pointers while Jack Prentice had 13 points.