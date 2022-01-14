FREDONIA — Some shutdown second-half defense helped the Olean girls basketball team rally over Fredonia Friday night, improving to 2-0 in CCAA West I division play.
Olean outscored Fredonia 10-3 in the third quarter and held on in the fourth for a 36-33 win.
Leah Williams led the Huskies (4-4, 2-0) with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jojo Gibbons had 10 points and six rebounds. Anayah Parks-Barker pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Olean won despite shooting just 9-of-23 at the free throw line.
Fredonia fell to 4-7 (0-2 league).
“Jojo Gibbons played very hard for us,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “She took three offensive charges late in the game, that really picked us up. We were very slow to begin the game, it’s kind of starting to be a trend and missing more than 50% of our free throws each game is not helping us. But they’re finding a way: they’re finding a way to get through it and pull out a win, so we just need to focus on getting better at the little things such as layups and free throws.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IAndover/Whitesville 62, Bolivar-Richburg 29ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall poured in 31 points to pace Andover/Whitesville (8-2, 3-1).
Maria Ribola chipped in 15 points for A/W.
Kayli Giardinin led Bolivar-Richburg (2-9, 0-4) with nine points.
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 66, Cassadaga Valley 34
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty scored a game-high 21 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, pacing Portville (8-2, 2-0).
Lilly Bentley scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Mia Welty had 16 points on four 3-pointers with five boards and three steals. Jackie Scanlon made six assists with three steals and Jordyn Sickels had five rebounds.
For Cassadaga Valley (3-5, 0-2), Aliyah Hopkins had 15 points with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals; Emily Anderson had 14 points and two steals and Hailey Anderson had six rebounds.
“Cassadaga Valley did not play like a team with a losing record,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “We had the lead at the half (35-22), but it really didn’t seem like it. I truly felt they had outplayed us up to that point. Coach (Luke) Gullo started a young group … three freshman, a sophomore, and a junior. If they keep playing with the hustle and grit they did tonight, they are going to be competitive every night.
“As far as the Lady Panthers, we had a great second half. We picked up our defensive intensity, shot the ball efficiently, and displayed unselfishness to get the best look.”
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 48, Pine Valley 39
SOUTH DAYTON — Franklinville outscored Pine Valley 29-15 in the second half to rally to a CCAA East division victory.
Megan Jackson scored 12 points and Sofia Bentley added 11 points for Franklinville (6-3, 3-1)
Danielle West scored 10 points for Pine Valley (3-5, 2-1).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 30, Forestville 24
CATTARAUGUS — Alex Minnekine paced Cattaraugus-Little Valley with 15 points.
The T-Wolves improved to 3-5 (1-2 league) with their first CCAA East win.
Forestville fell to 0-7.