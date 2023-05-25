Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&