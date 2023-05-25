EAST AURORA — Its joint effort in the pole vault highlighted the Olean High track and field teams’ effort at the Section 6 Class B championships at East Aurora High School on Thursday night.
The Olean girls claimed two of the top four spots in that event, with Lily Schena winning a three-way tie for second place with a height of 8-0 and teammate Jem Fayson placing fourth with a mark of 8-0. Fueled by those performances, the Huskies turned in a respectable showing of sixth place among 13 teams with 30 points, finishing just six points outside the top five. For the boys, Blake Kinnaird also gave the Huskies a second-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 11-0. Olean took 10th of 15 squads with 17 points.
Ava Borer had two top-seven efforts for the girls, taking third in the 400 (1:03.26) and seventh in the triple jump (31-4). Leah Williams also reached the podium for the Huskies, notching third in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, one inch. Olean’s 400 relay team also took third with a time of :53.97.
Additionally, Jez Fayson grabbed seventh in the 100 hurdles (:17.99), Addison Crosson was ninth in the high jump (4-6) and Schena took ninth in the long jump (14-3).
Keegan Evans gave the boys another top-three position (No. 3) with his leap of 20 feet, 9 ¼ inches in the long jump. Chris Bargy had a fifth-place effort in the shot put (40-3 ½), Lucas Peterson-Volz was seventh in the 3,200 (11:02.88) and Caedyn Tingley was eighth in the high jump (5-6).
Olean also had two top-sevens in relay events, with the 3,200 relay squad placing sixth (10:07.39) and the 400 relay team capturing seventh (:46.73).
Powerhouse East Aurora ran away with the girls’ team title, accumulating 186 points. Springville was second (82 points) and Akron third (74), with Fredonia (63) and Falconer (36) rounding out the top five.
East Aurora also claimed the boys’ crown with 111 points, topping Falconer (93.5 points) and Alden (81). Fredonia was fourth (63) and Medina fifth (43).