JAMESTOWN — For the duration, Emma Edwards kept the Olean High girls soccer team in the game. But for all the would-be goals she kept out of the net, it was the fluky one off a corner kick that trickled by her.
And for the Huskies, that was the game.
Lexi Lundmark tallied off a corner kick that sailed high into the air and snuck past Edwards with just 10 minutes remaining to lift Southwestern to a 1-0 triumph in CCAA West I action on Thursday night. Emma Malmstrom-Jouanett was credited with an assist amid the scramble.
The Huskies (2-2) put the pressure on down the stretch, but by that point, they were a bit lucky to even have that chance, Dan Freeman acknowledged.
“The first 40 minutes, we just did not play our game,” the Olean coach said. “We weren’t the team I was expecting to see. They put us on our heels real quick, we were scrambling in that first half and they had a lot of shots.”
Of Edwards’ performance, he then added, “In all honesty, this game could have been like 5-0, they should have had more goals, but our keeper just had huge saves that kept us in the game.”
Braya Beaver made six saves to preserve the shutout. Edwards finished with 13 for the Huskies.
“In the second half, we had the edge on them, but honestly, I played a gamble by not subbing (as much). I could tell (they were putting in) subs, but we got tired in the last 15 minutes and you could tell. They got one off the corner, and of all the clean shots they got off, that happened to be the only one that snuck by her. We started fighting to get back into it, but couldn’t pull it off.”
CCAA WEST I
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 2, Allegany-Limestone 1, OT
FALCONER — Kayla Lynn scored both goals, including the game-winner on a breakaway with 2:39 remaining in the second OT to lift Falconer/CV.
Lynn had scored 10 minutes to give Falconer/CV the lead, which it carried into the midway portion of the second half. But Allegany-Limestone found the equalizer with 22 minutes remaining, with Cait Kellogg tallying off an Addie Fisher assist.
Ellyson Baglia made nine saves for the Golden Falcons while Chloe Baker made 12 saves for the Gators (1-2).
“It was one of those things — we didn’t play well at all in the first half,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur acknowledged. “But basically it was our game to lose, because despite how poorly we played, we tied it. We were putting pressure on throughout those last 20 minutes of regulation and then had some pressure during the OTs, but we couldn’t get one to go. They had a breakaway and that’s what happened.”
CCAA EAST
Portville 3, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Portville rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three-straight second-half goals to earn the win.
Grace Gariepy registered two of those markers while Meghan Lyle had the other. Mackenzie Harmon made seven saves for the Panthers (2-2). Aaliyah Winslow made it 1-0 for Ellicottville while Ryah Quinn tallied with 19 minutes remaining to make it 3-2, though the Eagles (0-4) couldn’t find the equalizer.
Brooke Butler assisted on both goals while Abby Chudy made 13 saves.
“We came out flat and they didn’t,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said of the second half. “We had some defensive breakdowns in the back. We’ve got some young, new players filling some starting spots; we lost five starters, so we’re still trying to figure that out.”
Randolph 6, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Kyra Pence recorded a hat trick, including a pair of first-half goals that staked Randolph to a 4-0 halftime lead and the eventual win.
Mattie Evansbrown (assist) tallied on either side of halftime and Quinn Pence (2 assists) also added a first-half marker for the Cardinals (3-1). Kendall O’Neill made five saves to preserve the shutout.
Franklinville fell to 0-2.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — A pair of goals in the first seven minutes gave Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-0) control, and the Timberwolves’ defense never let up.
Evelyn Janora scored just 1:29 into the game and Oliva Seiflin added another just five minutes later. Janora struck again with just 1:38 remaining in the first half for a 3-0 halftime lead.
CLV goalkeeper Onalee Osgood recorded a shutout with seven saves.
For Salamanca (1-2), Shea Monahan made 11 saves.
“Their speed up top hurt and they were able to catch us out of position for their goals,” Salamanca assistant coach Lloyd Long said. “At halftime, the girls regrouped and did a phenomenal job of shutting it down, unfortunately didn’t find the back of the net.”